Iowa New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Zach Nunn (R-Iowa-3)

DATE OF BIRTH: May 4, 1979

RESIDENCE: Bondurant, Iowa

OCCUPATION: state senator

EDUCATION: B.A., Drake University; M.S., Air Command and Staff College; M.A., University of Cambridge

FAMILY: wife, Kelly Nunn; six children

• Rep.-elect Zach Nunn (R) will represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District after narrowly defeating Cindy Axne (D).

Nunn, a combat aviator with the U.S. Air Force and Iowa state senator, is the father of six children, including two foster children.

He and his wife, Kelly Nunn, own and operate a small business that provides consultation work for financial institutions and universities.

Nunn is a sixth generation Iowan who has ties to a century farm in the state.

He was deployed three times to the Middle East following the 9/11 attacks and flew more than 700 air combat hours.

He later served in the Obama White House on the National Security Council to combat cyberattacks from Iran and Russia and helped command expeditionary forces in the Trump administration.

Nunn was elected to the state Senate in 2019 and the state House of Representatives in 2015.

— Brad Dress