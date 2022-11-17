Kentucky New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.-3)

DATE OF BIRTH: Dec. 23, 1979

RESIDENCE: Louisville, Ky.

OCCUPATION: Kentucky state senator

EDUCATION: B.A., University of Missouri; J.D., University of Kentucky

FAMILY: wife, Chris McGarvey; three children

• Democrat Morgan McGarvey will represent Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of Jefferson County.

He will replace retiring Rep. John Yarmuth (D), who has represented the district since 2007.

McGarvey became a Kentucky state senator in 2012 and eventually became the Democratic minority leader in the state Senate.

During his congressional campaign, McGarvey called himself “a progressive champion” for Kentucky and publicly supports “Medicare for All,” spending federal funds to expand renewable energy, legalizing marijuana and setting a $15 dollar federal minimum wage and indexing minimum wage to inflation.

“As the Democratic Minority Leader in Kentucky State Senate, I’ve spent my career standing up to the Trump-Bevin Republicans in Frankfort,” McGarvey said on his campaign website.

— Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech