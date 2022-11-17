Maryland New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Glenn Ivey (D-Md.-4)

DATE OF BIRTH: Feb. 27, 1961

RESIDENCE: Cheverly, Md.

OCCUPATION: professor; attorney

EDUCATION: B.A., Princeton University; J.D., Harvard Law School

FAMILY: wife, Jolene Ivey; six children

• Glenn Ivey has been elected to serve Maryland’s 4th District after defeating Republican challenger Jeff Warner. The seat was left open after Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) ran instead for state attorney general.

Prior to being elected, Ivey had a long career in law enforcement, being elected as state’s attorney for Prince George’s County twice. In that role, Ivey created a first-of-its-kind Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit and pushed for stronger witness intimidation penalties

While Ivey has never been a lawmaker, he’s worked for lawmakers in the past, including former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), and former Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.).

More recently, Ivey started his own law firm, Ivey & Levetown, in 2020, which focuses on civil litigation, criminal defense and investigations.

