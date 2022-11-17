trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
New Members Guide 2023

Maryland New Members 2023

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:14 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:14 PM ET

Rep.-elect Glenn Ivey (D-Md.-4)

DATE OF BIRTH: Feb. 27, 1961
RESIDENCE: Cheverly, Md.
OCCUPATION: professor; attorney
EDUCATION: B.A., Princeton University; J.D., Harvard Law School
FAMILY: wife, Jolene Ivey; six children

• Glenn Ivey has been elected to serve Maryland’s 4th District after defeating Republican challenger Jeff Warner. The seat was left open after Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) ran instead for state attorney general. 

Prior to being elected, Ivey had a long career in law enforcement, being elected as state’s attorney for Prince George’s County twice. In that role, Ivey created a first-of-its-kind Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit and pushed for stronger witness intimidation penalties

While Ivey has never been a lawmaker, he’s worked for lawmakers in the past, including former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), and former Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.).

More recently, Ivey started his own law firm, Ivey & Levetown, in 2020, which focuses on civil litigation, criminal defense and investigations.

— Camdyn Bruce

Tags Anthony Brown Glenn Ivey Paul Sarbanes Tom Daschle

More New Members Guide 2023 News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  4. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  5. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  6. Hoyer, Clyburn to step out of leadership roles, clearing way for Jeffries
  7. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  8. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  9. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  10. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  11. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  12. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  13. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  14. Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ...
  15. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  16. Biden is planning a new digital currency. Here’s why you should be very ...
  17. Congress must seat the Cherokee delegate
  18. Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter ...
Load more

Video

See all Video