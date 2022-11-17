Mississippi New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Mike Ezell (R-Miss.-4)

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

DATE OF BIRTH: April 1959

RESIDENCE: Pascagoula, Miss.

OCCUPATION: sheriff

EDUCATION: B.S., University of Southern Mississippi

FAMILY: wife, Suzette Ezell; one child

• Mike Ezell will represent Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District after defeating Democrat Johnny DuPree.

Ezell defeated six-term incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary earlier this year.

A Pascagoula native, Ezell’s father worked as a police officer and his mother was the secretary at their church.

Ezell would go on to follow in his father’s footsteps, working as a police officer and eventually being elected to be sheriff of Jackson County in 2014. As sheriff, Ezell worked to clean up the corruption left behind by the previous administration, cutting wasteful spending, investigating and firing corrupt officers, and returning millions of dollars to the taxpayers.

Under Ezell’s leadership, the sheriff’s office created a state-of-the-art training facility and its own crime lab, which is one of only three in Mississippi.

