trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
New Members Guide 2023

Mississippi New Members 2023

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:15 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:15 PM ET

Rep.-elect Mike Ezell (R-Miss.-4)

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

DATE OF BIRTH: April 1959
RESIDENCE: Pascagoula, Miss.
OCCUPATION: sheriff
EDUCATION: B.S., University of Southern Mississippi
FAMILY: wife, Suzette Ezell; one child

• Mike Ezell will represent Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District after defeating Democrat Johnny DuPree. 

Ezell defeated six-term incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary earlier this year.

A Pascagoula native, Ezell’s father worked as a police officer and his mother was the secretary at their church. 

Ezell would go on to follow in his father’s footsteps, working as a police officer and eventually being elected to be sheriff of Jackson County in 2014.  As sheriff, Ezell worked to clean up the corruption left behind by the previous administration, cutting wasteful spending, investigating and firing corrupt officers, and returning millions of dollars to the taxpayers. 

Under Ezell’s leadership, the sheriff’s office created a state-of-the-art training facility and its own crime lab, which is one of only three in Mississippi. 

— Camdyn Bruce

Tags Steven Palazzo

More New Members Guide 2023 News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  4. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  5. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  6. Hoyer, Clyburn to step out of leadership roles, clearing way for Jeffries
  7. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  8. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  9. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  10. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  11. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  12. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  13. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  14. Biden is planning a new digital currency. Here’s why you should be very ...
  15. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  16. Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ...
  17. Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter ...
  18. Congress must seat the Cherokee delegate
Load more

Video

See all Video