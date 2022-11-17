New Jersey New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Tom Kean Jr. (R-N.J.-7)

DATE OF BIRTH: Sept. 5, 1968

RESIDENCE: Westfield, N.J.

OCCUPATION: former New Jersey state senator

EDUCATION: B.A., Dartmouth College; M.A., Tufts University

FAMILY: wife, Rhonda Kean; two daughters

• Tom Kean Jr., the son of a former governor of New Jersey, will represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District after defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) in a rematch of the 2020 race.

Kean was previously involved in New Jersey state politics for dec-ades, having served as state Senate minority leader for almost 15 years. Before that, he worked for the Environmental Protection Agency following an appointment from former President George H.W. Bush and served as an adviser to former Rep. Bob Franks (R-N.J.), who also represented the 7th District.

Kean centered much of his campaign around economic issues, pledging to end wasteful spending to reduce inflation, support American industry to open supply chains, cut taxes for the middle class and promote energy independence to lower gas prices.

— Jared Gans

Rep.-elect Rob Menendez (D-N.J.-8)

DATE OF BIRTH: July 12, 1985

RESIDENCE: Jersey City, N.J.

OCCUPATION: attorney; commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

EDUCATION: B.A., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; J.D., Rutgers Law School

FAMILY: wife, Alex Menendez; two children

• Robert Menendez Jr., the son of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D), is joining a line of children who have followed their parents to Congress. Menendez won the race to succeed retiring Rep. Albio Sires (D) in representing New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District, a seat his father held before being elected to the Senate.

Menendez has served as counsel at the law firm Lowenstein Sandler, advising clients on legal and regulatory matters.

He highlighted a series of eight issues on his campaign website, including the protection and expansion of voting rights and enhancement of gun control like an assault weapons ban. He said he also wants to work to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and push for more funding to improve transportation in his district.

Menendez’s website states that strengthening families is at the center of why he ran because he wants to support families facing challenges during these “difficult times.”

— Jared Gans