Ohio New Members 2023

Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)

DATE OF BIRTH: Aug. 2, 1984

RESIDENCE: Columbus, Ohio

OCCUPATION: businessman, author

EDUCATION: B.A., Ohio State University; J.D., Yale University

FAMILY: wife, Usha Chilukuri; three children

• Political newcomer J.D. Vance rose to fame after the 2016 release of his bestselling book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” a memoir about growing up amid poverty and substance abuse in small-town Ohio.

After graduating high school, Vance enlisted in the Marines and was sent to Iraq, where he worked as a journalist for the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Vance graduated from Ohio State University and went on to receive his J.D. from Yale Law School. He then moved to Silicon Valley, becoming a successful tech investor.

In 2019, Vance started his own Cincinnati-based capital investment firm, Narya Capital.

Vance’s campaign has focused on the idea that the American dream is on the decline, as crime rises and middle-class manufacturing jobs disappear.

Rep.-elect Greg Landsman (D-Ohio-1)

DATE OF BIRTH: Dec. 4, 1976

RESIDENCE: Mt. Washington, Ohio

OCCUPATION: Cincinnati city councilman

EDUCATION: B.A., Ohio University; M.A., Harvard Divinity School

FAMILY: wife, Sarah Lansdman; two children

• Democrat Greg Landsman will serve Ohio’s 1st District after unseating Rep. Steve Chabot (R). The district, which encompasses Cincinnati, hasn’t been represented by a Democrat in more than a decade.

Landsman has a background as an educator and formerly worked as a public high school teacher. During his time in education, Landsman created a nonprofit called the Preschool Promise, which now helps provide two years of quality preschool for Cincinnati’s 3- and 4-year-olds.

Politically, Landsman has experience working for former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland (D) serving as his director of faith-based and community initiatives. In that role, Landsman led Ohio’s efforts to help churches and synagogues provide education and food programs. Landsman has been a member of the Cincinnati City Council since 2017.

As a city council member, Landsman helped bring about the largest investment in repairing roads and bridges ever in Hamilton County.

Rep.-elect Max Miller (R-Ohio-7)

DATE OF BIRTH: Nov. 13, 1988

RESIDENCE: Rocky River, Ohio

OCCUPATION: campaigning

EDUCATION: B.A., Cleveland State University

FAMILY: wife, Emily Miller

• Max Miller will serve as the congressman for Ohio’s 7th District after besting Democratic challenger Matthew Diemer. The seat was left open after incumbent Bob Gibbs (R) decided not to seek reelection.

Miller grew up in Northeastern Ohio, where his father, Abe, owned a small manufacturing company. Miller is also a veteran, having served in the Marine Corps Reserve for six years.

Politically, Miller has experience working in the White House and was member of the Trump administration.

Miller said in an interview with Spectrum News 1 that his top priority is curbing inflation and restoring the economy.

Miller has also vowed to donate a portion of his congressional salary to charity if elected.

“In congress I’ll fight the insiders, stop the spending, and donate a quarter of my salary to charity,” Miller said in a campaign ad.

Rep.-elect Emilia Sykes (D-Ohio-13)

DATE OF BIRTH: Jan. 4, 1986

RESIDENCE: Akron, Ohio

OCCUPATION: state representative

EDUCATION: B.A., Kent State University; J.D., MPH, University of Florida

FAMILY: husband, Kevin Boyce

• Ohio’s new congressional representative for the 13th District will be Emilia Sykes after she beat Trump-backed Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. The district was formerly represented by Rep. Tim Ryan (D) but was left open when he ran for Senate.

Sykes has served as the state representative for Ohio’s 34th District since 2015 and during her tenure held several leadership roles including assistant whip, minority whip and minority leader.

During that time, Sykes fought for tax cuts for middle-class and working families, funding for high-speed internet, and higher wages and safer working conditions for Ohio’s workers. Sykes is also known for her bipartisan approach to politics. Her work on domestic violence issues earned bipartisan praise and resulted in legislation.

Sykes’s priorities include supporting a “Made in America plan” to bring back American manufacturing and create jobs, expanding access to affordable health care and capping the cost of lifesaving drugs.

