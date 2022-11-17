Oklahoma New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.-2)

DATE OF BIRTH: June 19, 1979

RESIDENCE: Coalgate, Okla.

OCCUPATION: B.S., Oklahoma State University

EDUCATION: rancher

FAMILY: wife, Kacie; four children

• Josh Brecheen defeated Democratic challenger Naomi Andrews to become the congressional representative for Oklahoma’s 2nd District. The seat was left open after incumbent Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) ran for the Senate.

Brecheen is a fourth-generation rancher. He formerly operated a small heavy equipment and trucking business.

Brecheen got his start in politics as the field representative to southeastern Oklahoma for former Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.). Brecheen has also served as a state senator, and during his time in office he fought against tax increases, debt and the implementation of Common Core into Oklahoma public schools.

Brecheen is a strong believer in term limits for elected officials and kept good on his promise not to run for reelection to the Oklahoma state Senate after serving two terms. Brecheen has vowed to term limit himself once again and serve no more than eight years.

— Camdyn Bruce