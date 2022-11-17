trending:

New Members Guide 2023

Rhode Island New Members 2023

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:18 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:18 PM ET

Rep.-elect Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.-2)

AP Photo/David Goldman

DATE OF BIRTH: July 22, 1983
RESIDENCE: Bristol, R.I.
OCCUPATION: Rhode Island general treasurer
EDUCATION: B.A., Brown University; MBA, Yale University
FAMILY: wife, Julia McDowell; one child

• Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner (D) is heading to Capitol Hill to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District after beating Republican Allan Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, R.I., in a close race.

Magaziner will fill the seat of retiring Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek reelection after two decades in the chamber.

Langevin endorsed Magaziner in the race, as did the state’s two Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed. The battle between Magaziner and Fung was tighter than expected in the reliably blue state.

Magaziner previously chaired Rhode Island’s school building task force and supported the Reproductive Privacy Act, which codified Roe v. Wade’s right to abortion into state law.

—  Julia Mueller

