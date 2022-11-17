South Carolina New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Russell Fry (R-S.C.-7)

DATE OF BIRTH: Jan. 31, 1985

RESIDENCE: Murrells Inlet, S.C.

OCCUPATION: state legislator, attorney

EDUCATION: B.A., University of South Carolina; J.D., Charleston School of Law

FAMILY: wife, Bronwen Fry; one child

• South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry (R) is headed to Congress after defeating in his primary an incumbent GOP House member who voted to impeach former President Trump.

After edging Rep. Tom Rice in the closely watched June primary, Fry went on to beat his Democratic opponent, Daryl Scott, in South Carolina’s solidly red 7th District.

Fry touted Trump’s endorsement throughout the campaign, vowing to serve as a leading voice on election integrity and speaking at a rally the former president held in the state in late September.

The South Carolina Republican has served in the state House since 2015 after filling an open seat vacated by a Republican facing sexual harassment allegations.

Fry co-owns Coastal Law, a criminal defense and personal injury law firm.

— Zach Schonfeld