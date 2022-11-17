trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
New Members Guide 2023

South Carolina New Members 2023

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:18 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:18 PM ET

Rep.-elect Russell Fry (R-S.C.-7)

DATE OF BIRTH: Jan. 31, 1985
RESIDENCE: Murrells Inlet, S.C.
OCCUPATION: state legislator, attorney
EDUCATION: B.A., University of South Carolina; J.D., Charleston School of Law
FAMILY: wife, Bronwen Fry; one child

• South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry (R) is headed to Congress after defeating in his primary an incumbent GOP House member who voted to impeach former President Trump.

After edging Rep. Tom Rice in the closely watched June primary, Fry went on to beat his Democratic opponent, Daryl Scott, in South Carolina’s solidly red 7th District.

Fry touted Trump’s endorsement throughout the campaign, vowing to serve as a leading voice on election integrity and speaking at a rally the former president held in the state in late September.

The South Carolina Republican has served in the state House since 2015 after filling an open seat vacated by a Republican facing sexual harassment allegations.

Fry co-owns Coastal Law, a criminal defense and personal injury law firm.

— Zach Schonfeld

Tags Russell Fry Tom Rice Trump

More New Members Guide 2023 News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  4. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  5. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  6. Hoyer, Clyburn to step out of leadership roles, clearing way for Jeffries
  7. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  8. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  9. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  10. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  11. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  12. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  13. Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ...
  14. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  15. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  16. Georgia House Speaker dies at 68
  17. Congress must seat the Cherokee delegate
  18. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
Load more

Video

See all Video