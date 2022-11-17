Tennessee New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.-5)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

DATE OF BIRTH: June 18, 1971

RESIDENCE: Culleoka, Tenn.

OCCUPATION: former mayor

EDUCATION: B.A., Middle Tennessee State University

FAMILY: wife, Monica Ogles; three children

• Andy Ogles will serve as the congressional representative for Tennessee’s 5th District after defeating Democratic challenger Heidi Campbell. The seat was open after incumbent Rep. Jim Cooper (D) decided not to run for reelection.

Ogles served as the chief operating officer of Abolition International, which fights human trafficking. Ogles was also the first state director of Americans for Prosperity Tennessee and executive director of the Laffer Center.

Since 2018, Ogles has served as the mayor of Maury County, where he helped to negotiate more than $5 billion in economic investment into the county.

“A few of my top priorities are as follows: Building the wall, ensuring our national security, cutting spending, balancing the budget, getting the federal government out of education, and strengthening states’ rights,” Ogles said in an interview with The Tennessean.

— Camdyn Bruce