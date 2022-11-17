Virginia New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Jennifer Kiggans (R-Va.-2)

AP Photo/Steve Helber

DATE OF BIRTH: June 18, 1971

RESIDENCE: Virginia Beach, Va.

OCCUPATION: politician, nurse practitioner

EDUCATION: B.A., Boston University; B.S.N., Old Dominion University; M.S.N., Vanderbilt University

FAMILY: husband, Steve Kiggans; four children

• Republican Jennifer Kiggans will represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She has served as a Virginia state senator, representing parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, since her election in 2019.

After finishing her bachelor’s degree at Boston University, Kiggans taught English in public high schools to students in Matsuyama, Japan. Kiggans then served in the Navy for 10 years, beginning in 1995, completing deployments in the Persian Gulf as a helicopter pilot.

Kiggans is a primary care provider for a small private practice in Virginia Beach.

The central issues of her campaign were cutting inflation and the cost of living, enforcing stricter border security and creating more jobs.

— Benjamin Johansen