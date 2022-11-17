Washington New Members 2023

trending:

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:20 PM ET
Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.-3)

DATE OF BIRTH: June 6, 1988
RESIDENCE: Skamania County, Wash.
OCCUPATION: business owner
EDUCATION: B.A., Reed College
FAMILY: husband, Dean Gluesenkamp; one child

• A small business owner from Washington, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez describes herself as a “working class Washingtonian that has been left behind … and ignored by the political extremes.” 

She says that’s why she ran for Congress and this month she won a bid to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. She defeated Republican Joe Kent, who ousted Rep. Jaime Herrera Beulter, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, in the primary.

Gluesenkamp Perez, who owns an auto-repair shop, said she will be a “voice for working Washingtonians,” according to her campaign website.

Her priorities include supporting small businesses and workers’ rights, lowering the costs of health care, child care and prescription drugs, addressing climate change by investing in clean energy, and protecting women’s access to health and rights.  

— Ines Kagubare

