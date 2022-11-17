trending:

New Members Guide 2023

Wyoming New Members 2023

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:21 PM ET
Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.-At large)

DATE OF BIRTH: Oct. 18, 1962
RESIDENCE: Cheyenne, Wyo.
OCCUPATION: attorney
EDUCATION: B.S., J.D., University of Wyoming
FAMILY: husband, John Sundahl

• Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman is headed to Congress after handily defeating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) by more than 30 points in a GOP primary over the summer. 

She will represent Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.

During her decades-long career as a trial lawyer, Hageman opposed environmentalists and fought against federal regulations that safeguarded land, water and endangered animals. Her campaign website focused on protecting the Constitution, election integrity, reigning in government spending, protecting the unborn and securing the border, among other priorities.

She waged an unsuccessful campaign for governor of Wyoming in 2018.

Former President Trump handpicked Hageman to take on Cheney. Her primary victory put an end to Cheney’s tenure in Congress, which spanned three terms.

— Mychael Schnell

