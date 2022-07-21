Jill Biden tests negative for COVID, says president ‘feeling fine’

First Lady Jill Biden said President Biden is “feeling fine” after he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, and added she tested negative while “on the road in Detroit.”

The first lady said Biden is “just experiencing a few mild symptoms.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced earlier Thursday that Biden is taking the anti-viral therapy Paxlovid.

A spokesman for Jill Biden told The Hill that she tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday morning in Detroit,” and “will keep her full schedule in Michigan and Georgia,” while following CDC masking and social distancing guidelines.

I'm on the road in Detroit today, but I spoke to Joe earlier and he’s feeling fine, just experiencing a few mild symptoms.



This morning, I tested negative for COVID-19. I'll continue to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 21, 2022

President Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote Thursday: “The President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do.”

O’Connor added that Biden is experiencing a runny nose, fatigue, and an “occasional dry cough,” which began late on Wednesday.

Vice President Harris, who contracted COVID-19 in April, tested negative following Biden’s positive test on Thursday, according to her press secretary.

Biden is the second president to test positive for COVID-19.

Former President Trump tested positive for the virus in October 2020, before vaccines were available. Reports now show that Trump was sicker than he showed the public while he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days.