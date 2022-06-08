National Weather Service warns of extreme heat wave in southwest this weekend

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday warned of an extreme heat wave expected to descend on millions of people living in the southwestern region of the U.S. this weekend.

NWS said “dangerously hot conditions” will hit the southwest on Thursday morning and stretch until Saturday night. Regions under the NWS advisory include northwest and southwest Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada.

Temperatures could soar as high as 117 degrees in some places, with the extreme wave has the potential to cause heat-related illnesses such as exhaustion or heat stroke.

The NWS station in Sacramento, Calif., said temperatures could reach “record-high” levels this weekend, with especially dangerous temperatures expected on Friday for southern California.

“This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the station tweeted on Wednesday.

In Phoenix, Ariz., NWS said the entire population was at risk for heat-related illness in the areas covered under the advisory, unless people take adequate precautions such as staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure outside.

In Death Valley, Calif., temperatures could reach as high as 121 degrees. Southern California is currently experiencing an intense drought and increasingly limited water supply for residents.

In Las Vegas, Nev., temperatures could soar as high as 110 degrees, the NWS warned. Around the Grand Canyon region in Arizona, temperatures are expected to reach up to 115 degrees.

Last month, an extreme heat wave hit the northeastern region of the country, with record high temperatures recorded in Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.