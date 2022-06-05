trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk says Tesla headcount will increase

by Rachel Scully - 06/05/22 7:53 AM ET
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday that the automotive company’s total headcount will increase over the next year, but specified that salaried staff should remain “fairly flat.”

Musk made the statement in reply to a user predicting that the company’s headcount would increase.

“Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat,” Musk wrote.

The tweet comes after Reuters reported that Musk ordered Tesla executives in an email on Thursday to “pause all hiring worldwide.”

The news service added that Musk said in another email sent to employees on Friday that he was reducing salaried headcount by 10 percent because the company had become “overstaffed in many areas,” adding that “hourly headcount will increase.”

The billionaire reportedly said that he had a “super bad feeling” about the U.S. economy.

Tesla shares fell about 9 percent on Friday, according to The Associated Press noted.

Earlier last week, the Tesla CEO ordered the company’s employees to return to the office at least 40 hours per week or to “depart,” saying that “remote work is no longer acceptable”

Tags Elon Musk

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does ...
  2. When Trump is right, he’s right — ...
  3. Here’s who qualifies for the $25B ...
  4. 4 dead, 28 injured in four mass ...
  5. Gohmert: ‘If you’re a Republican, ...
  6. 1 dead, 8 injured after shooting at ...
  7. Democrats weigh chances in Ohio ...
  8. What is an ‘assault ...
  9. NRA contributions underscore grip in ...
  10. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  11. Britt looks to squelch Brooks ...
  12. Corinthian move seen as pivotal point ...
  13. The Memo: Navarro drama ramps up ...
  14. Trump, children to sit for up to 7 ...
  15. House GOP incumbents battling primary ...
  16. The rhetorical unraveling of democracy
  17. Navarro lashes out at Jan. 6 ...
  18. Thompson on elections: ‘You don’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video