Google head calls for AI regs

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, the Google CEO said regulation is necessary to ensure AI is “aligned to human values.”

Pichai said AI will soon impact “every product of every company” and disrupt jobs, noting that writers, accountants, architects, software engineers and other “knowledge workers” will feel the biggest impacts, our colleague Karl Evers-Hillstrom reported.

Pichai added that without guidelines, AI could be abused by bad actors. The technology could be used to quickly create deepfake videos to spread disinformation and “cause a lot of harm” at a societal scale, he told CBS’s Scott Pelley.

“How do you develop AI systems that are aligned to human values, including morality?” Pichai asked. “This is why I think the development of this needs to include not just engineers, but social scientists, ethicists, philosophers, and so on, and I think we have to be very thoughtful.”

Pichai said that society must collectively decide how AI should be integrated, adding that it’s “not for a company to decide.”

Read more here in a full report at TheHill.com.