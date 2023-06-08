Lawmakers fret over Twitter’s data security

A group of Democratic senators sent a letter to Twitter last week raising concerns that recent resignations of top data security executives could put consumer privacy and data security in jeopardy and potentially violate a 2022 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The letter follows the recent resignation of Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, and the company’s head of brand safety and advertising quality, A.J. Brown.

Irwin, who oversaw content moderation, took the role last fall after Twitter’s former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth resigned amid Elon Musk’s chaotic acquisition of the company.

“These departures, following a string of high-profile resignations from Twitter’s lead privacy, information security, and compliance officers, raise concerns about Twitter’s ability to comply with its legal obligations,” the letter said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a co-author of the letter, also took to Twitter and said: “Two of Twitter’s top safety executives resigned last week, after months of mass layoffs and hasty product launches. Is Twitter complying with an existing @FTC order to protect consumer privacy and safety?”

“I’m calling for answers,” she added.

