trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation & Infrastructure

White House airline passenger compensation plan ‘bad policy,’ United CEO says

by Amy Thompson - 05/23/23 10:33 AM ET
by Amy Thompson - 05/23/23 10:33 AM ET
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. United Airlines reports earnings on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE – A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby called the Biden administration’s new airline passenger compensation plan “bad public policy,” saying that anytime costs are involved, safety could take a hit. 

“I think it’s really bad public policy because ultimately it can chip away at safety when you bring any kind of cost into the mix,” Kirby told Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show on Tuesday. “I don’t want our employees even thinking about costs when they’re making safety decisions.” 

The comments come in the wake of a proposed new White House plan to compensate airline passengers for any travel delays that could be prevented. The move comes on the heels of significant backlash after last year’s holiday season, when the airline industry and the federal government dealt with mass flight delays and cancellations as well as numerous stranded passengers. 

The initiative would involve compensation in addition to refunds and other amenities to consumers, food or meal vouchers, overnight accommodations, transportation to a hotel, and timely customer service. Additionally, regulations will also include an enhanced dashboard on FlightRights.gov that shows which amenities each airline provides. 

Kirby says one of the biggest concerns in aviation is air traffic control, calling it “the overwhelming issue right now.” 

To alleviate any issues that might pop up with United and its fleet, Kirby says the company now employs 10 percent more staff than it has in the past, which enables it to run the most reliable operation in the company’s history and help reduce travel stress. 

However, Kirby said passengers should not expect a dip in pricing. When asked about the surge in ticket prices, Kirby also commented that airline pricing has returned to what it was pre-pandemic.

“We’re back to a new normal in pricing, which is really where we were before the pandemic hit,” Kirby said. 

Tags air traffic control air travel costs airline passenger compensation plan Biden administration flight cancellations holiday travel Joe Biden Scott Kirby Scott Kirby travel delays United Airlines

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Transportation & Infrastructure News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  3. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  4. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  5. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  6. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  7. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  8. Justice digs into Trump attorney notes to bolster case
  9. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  10. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  11. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  12. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  13. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  14. Trump to appear via video to hear warning about sharing evidence in Manhattan ...
  15. NAACP takes on DeSantis ahead of likely 2024 bid
  16. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  17. NOAA releases summer weather predictions for all 50 states
  18. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
Load more

Video

See all Video