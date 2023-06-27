trending:

Transportation & Infrastructure

Biden administration approves Manhattan congestion pricing toll plan

by Alex Gangitano - 06/27/23 9:02 AM ET
FILE - The Empire State Building glows blue during dusk, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in New York. Around Manhattan and elsewhere in the city, hotels that served tourists just a few years ago have become de facto emergency shelters. The latest is the historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which shuttered three years ago, is reopening later this week as a welcome center and shelter for asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
FILE – The Empire State Building glows blue during dusk, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The Biden administration has approved a new tolling program intended to decrease congestion in New York City.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), which works within the Department of Transportation, allowed the first-of-its-kind project to advance as part of the FHWA’s Value Pricing Pilot Program, which “provides transportation agencies with options to manage congestion through tolling and other pricing mechanisms,” according to a spokesperson.

The proposal for a polling program was put forth by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the New York City Department of Transportation, and it was reviewed and approved by the FHWA.

The new polling program aims to reduce traffic, help air quality, and raise money for the New York City public transit system, The Associated Press reported. The program, which could generate $1 billion annually, was opposed by New Jersey officials because the prices for commuters driving into New York City by car will increase.

“With the green light from the federal government, we look forward to moving ahead with the implementation of this program,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said in a Monday statement.

The federal review included making sure regulations under the National Environmental Policy Act were followed and FHWA reviewed all comments received through the Environmental Assessment public comment period, according to the FHWA spokesperson.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2024 and could include tolls of as much as $23 a day to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, according to AP. London, Singapore, and Stockholm all have similar tolling programs in highly congested areas of the cities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

