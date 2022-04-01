The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Dems look to extend student loan pause

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

We’ll definitely take it:



The U.S. added a solid 431,000 jobs in March, according to new data from the Labor Department. https://bit.ly/3u0yh7L

Putting this into context: Economists expected a gain of roughly 490,000 jobs in March, so it’s a bit lower, but still solid.

What about the unemployment rate?: It dropped to 3.7 percent.

The takeaway: “[R]esilient consumer spending and historically strong demand for workers helped power the U.S. economy to another study job gain.”

More on what this means, via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane: https://bit.ly/3u0yh7L

Tidbit from Lane: “We’ve talked a lot about the revisions made to the 2021 jobs reports, but it’s remarkable to see just how steady job growth was last year in retrospect compared to how uncertain things seemed for a while.” The graphic, tweeted by The New York Times’s Ben Casselman: https://bit.ly/3wQUMhc

Late this morning — hello, hi: President Biden delivered remarks to tout the new jobs’ report. Video of Biden’s remarks: http://bit.ly/2zl0CZY

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Dropping a Psaki bomb:



White House press secretary Jen Psaki is leaving her role this spring for a gig at MSNBC. What we know, via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano: https://bit.ly/3v6JKC7

Is this a surprise?: Not really. Psaki has said she would only likely stay in the role for about a year. https://bit.ly/3uGPguM

Keep in mind: “Psaki wouldn’t be the first official to leave the White House for MSNBC. Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris, was hired by MSNBC in January as a host for a new weekend program.”

Read the Axios report: Sara Fischer first reported the news of Psaki’s departure. https://bit.ly/3NG42e0

IN CONGRESS

The student debt pause ends on May 1 — but Democrats are trying to extend that:



Via The Hill’s Aris Folley, “More than 90 Democrats in the House and Senate are calling on President Biden to extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments through the end of the year, ramping up pressure on the White House for further action just weeks before the pause is set to lapse.” https://bit.ly/3NyAXky

Included in the list of Democrats who signed the letter: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (S.C.).

Keep in mind: The pause first started in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. It has been extended several times.

THE LATEST WITH THE JAN. 6 PROBE

Taking Jay-Z’s phrase ‘I’ve got 99 problems’ a little too literally:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Former President Trump and his allies are facing a pile of troubles relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — and it’s growing higher.” https://bit.ly/38maHtF

The latest shoe to drop — The New York Times’s Alan Feuer, Katie Benner and Maggie Haberman reported: Federal prosecutors have broadened their investigation to include “the possible involvement of other government officials in Mr. Trump’s attempts to obstruct the certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory and the push by some Trump allies to promote slates of fake electors…” Read the full New York Times report: https://nyti.ms/3NB1kGN

On one hand, according to Stanage: “The political impact of any single new development will likely be limited. Voters who remain loyal to Trump have done so through numerous scandals and controversies since he declared his candidacy for the White House almost seven years ago.”

^ But on the other hand: “[I]f Trump has ambitions to recapture the White House, it hardly helps that he still stands in the long shadow cast by Jan. 6, the most serious assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. Thursday’s story was just the latest in a number of negative developments for Trump this week alone.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/38maHtF

LATEST WITH COVID-19

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,104,559



U.S. death toll: 980,642



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 560 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 78,746 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

