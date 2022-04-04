To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Inflation, gas prices plague Dems’ midterm hopes

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

To eloquently misquote Shakira — ‘You know ~the dips~ don’t lie’:



As the midterms loom, Democrats are worried about President Biden’s low approval ratings. https://bit.ly/3wXohxU

Biden’s handling of Russia hasn’t given him a material boost: “Biden hasn’t seen a boost in his approval ratings amid Russia’s war in Ukraine despite support among Americans for the steps that he has taken.”



What’s likely happening: “While the economy continues to gain jobs and the unemployment rate is low, something Biden touted on Friday, inflation is at a 40-year high and gas prices are through the roof, exacerbated by the Russian invasion.”

A Democratic strategist was pretty blunt: “It’s bad. You have an energy crisis that’s paralyzing and inflation is at a 40-year high and we’re heading into a recession. The problem is simple. The American people have lost confidence in him.”

How this could play out this year, via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant: https://bit.ly/3wXohxU

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

Happening today — scooting a little closer:

The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting today on whether to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. https://bit.ly/3DD9NV6

The likely outcome: The committee is made up of 22 senators. It’s expected to land on an 11-11 tie. If and when that happens, Democrats have a tool to advance it to the Senate floor.

Livestream of the Senate Judiciary Committee vote this morning: https://bit.ly/3J7fgoc

Four days until recess — lawmakers are entering mile 26:



Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Lawmakers are facing down a rough, frantic week as they juggle multiple priorities with only days until they are set to leave town until late April.” https://bit.ly/3DD9NV6

The gist of their full plate: “Congress [is] scrambling to wrap up negotiations on bipartisan legislative priorities, including coronavirus aid and Russia trade legislation, while Democrats will also take steps on Monday to allow them to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, by the end of the week.”

When the House and Senate are expected to return: The week of April 25

Here’s the list of Congress’s agenda this week: https://bit.ly/3DD9NV6

THE LATEST WITH STUDENT LOANS

Lots of anticipation:



The pause of student loan payments is scheduled to expire on May 1. President Biden is facing significant pressure from Democrats and borrowers to extend the freeze, which was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. https://bit.ly/3NKEqwC

What many are calling for Biden to do: Extend the pause on student loan payments to the end of the year. *cough cou-AFTER THE MIDTERMS-gh cough*

And some key players are calling for Biden to take an even bigger step: Some key Democrats are applying pressure to Biden to cancel the student debt.

What Biden and others have said in the past: “Biden in the campaign supported forgiving at least $10,000 in federal student loans per person. Others, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have pressed for $50,000 per borrower or to cancel debt entirely.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3NKEqwC

What we know — another extension ~is~ possible:



Via The New York Times’s Stacy Cowley and Zolan Kanno-Youngs, “Loan servicers were told to hold off on sending bills, signaling that an extension is probably in the works.” https://nyti.ms/3Kb6CX9

The gist of what we know: “Virtually no one involved in the collection process thinks [collections will resume on May 1], but no extension of the pause has been announced.”

This puts everyone in limbo: “Two officials at different loan servicers said that their businesses had staffed up to be ready for the May 1 restart. The executives, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid alienating government officials, said they were frustrated by the lack of clear instructions.”

Everything we know about the upcoming deadline: https://nyti.ms/3Kb6CX9

IN THE GOP

Republicans rn:

Republicans are taking a victory lap after The New York Times and The Washington Post authenticated portions of Hunter Biden’s laptop contents, sparking an active probe into the financial dealings of President Biden’s son.

Hunter Biden may be the most motivated for Democrats to keep control of Congress: “The victory lap is also being accompanied by a new wave of action by Republicans related to Hunter Biden and his laptop … It’s also likely a sign of what’s to come if Republicans win back the House and Senate majorities this fall — which would given them the chair’s gavels on panels and subpoena power.” More on what this means, via The Hill’s Emily Brooks: https://bit.ly/3j5PeXS

Read the major news organizations’ authentication of the laptop: The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3LD5SdM And The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3LX117B

What investigators are looking into: Via CNN’s Evan Perez and Pamela Brown, “Investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to two people briefed on the probe.” https://cnn.it/3j6GkJT

LATEST WITH COVID-19

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,158,183



U.S. death toll: 982,571



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 561 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 92,423 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:20 a.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House from his weekend in Delaware.

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3J15B2B

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3LI572W

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on strengthening supply chains. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also speaks. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3uPjXOB

2:45 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki gives a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/36WXU0h

5:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris announces a plan to upgrade public schools with clean and energy efficient facilities and transportation. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3x4omjk

