The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Biden brings in the big guns amid sinking approval

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Well, well, well. Look what the cat dragged in:



Former President Obama is at the White House today, having lunch with President Biden and promoting the Affordable Care Act in afternoon remarks. https://bit.ly/3DJ3zTV

The timing: “Obama remains extremely popular with the Democratic base, and his return to the White House comes as Biden has struggled to boost his poll numbers in the face of a flurry of challenges, most notably soaring inflation.”

Has Obama been to the White House since Biden took office?: No, according to two sources. Obama has stayed out of the public spotlight since leaving office, but he regularly speaks to Biden on the phone, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

More on why the timing is significant: https://bit.ly/3DJ3zTV

‘WHITE HOUSE PROPOSES FIX TO ‘FAMILY GLITCH’ IN OBAMACARE’:

This will be announced during Obama’s visit to the White House today, according to The Hill’s Joseph Choi: https://bit.ly/3r5xwYW

NEWS THIS MORNING

Longtime House lawmaker, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), announced his retirement from Congress this morning. https://bit.ly/3DIDyDV

How long Upton has served in the House: Since 1987 (!)

Tidbit: Upton was one of the 10 House Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. He is the fourth of those House Republicans to announce he will not run for reelection.

THE LATEST WITH RUSSIA

The newest Russian sanctions — Putin won’t even get coal in his stocking:



Via The Wall Street Journal’s Laurence Norman, “The European Commission is set to propose broad new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday … including a ban on imports of Russian coal, slashing the access of Russian road and shipping goods carriers into the bloc, targeting oligarchs and their families and blocking some machinery exports.” What we know: https://on.wsj.com/3ub4NUM

By the way: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the U.N. Security Council this morning. Here’s C-SPAN video: https://bit.ly/3j7QsC7

Op-ed from Harvard Kennedy School’s Graham Allison: “The US can help Putin lose the war — for Russia’s future.” https://bit.ly/3DG9XuS

New reporting: A ‘hypersonic missile’ — sounds casual:



Via CNN’s Oren Liebermann, “The US successfully tested a hypersonic missile in mid-March but kept it quiet for two weeks to avoid escalating tensions with Russia as President Joe Biden was about to travel to Europe, according to a defense official familiar with the matter.” https://cnn.it/3ucneIo

LATEST WITH THE SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION

And the magic number is … :

Three Senate Republicans are planning to vote “yes” on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court. https://bit.ly/36P6UVv

The Republican senators: Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah)

Last night: All 50 Senate Democrats, plus the three Republicans, voted on a procedural step to further her nomination.

Timing — what happens now: “Schumer is expected to move on Tuesday to formally tee up an initial vote on Jackson’s nomination for Thursday. After that Republicans could delay a final vote on Jackson’s nomination until Friday if they eat up an additional 30 hours of debate time.”

GETTING TRACTION

Elon Musk is dabbling with Twitter now:



Via CNN Business, “Elon Musk recently purchased 9.2% of Twitter stock, according to a filing Monday, making him the largest shareholder in the company.” https://cnn.it/3v2WR7k

What we know about Musk’s reasoning: “Musk’s filing did not disclose the purpose of the purchase or any plans for the company. But he has been a high-profile critic of Twitter policies in the past. Last month he said he was giving ‘serious thought’ to creating a new social media platform.”

Musk tweeted: “Oh hi lol” https://bit.ly/3Kertci

He then added: “Do you want an edit button?” The poll’s options are “yse” and “on.” Answer Musk’s poll here: https://bit.ly/3LLBMEP

WILL ELON MUSK SERVE ON THE BOARD AT TWITTER?:

Yes, according to a regulatory filing today. https://cnn.it/3r636pv

The deal: “As long as Musk is serving on the board, and for 90 days after, he will not be able to own more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s stock, according to the filing, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.” https://bit.ly/371tkCG

LATEST WITH COVID-19

Let’s review:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday that it will undergo an internal review of the agency. https://bit.ly/3DHUTgo

Like what?: [CDC Director Rochelle Walensky] said that on Monday, [U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Jim Macrae] will begin evaluating current COVID-19 efforts and “provide me with insight on how the delivery of our science and program can be further strengthened during this critical time of transition.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 81,497,653



U.S. death toll: 997,191



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 561 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 95,670 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

This is terrifying:



CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports on the ground in Ukraine where his crew had a close call with Russian fire. Watch the segment from colleague Kaitlan Collins — I’m glad the crew made it out OK: https://bit.ly/3r5ryau

Lol, Frank Underwood would be disappointed:



Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko tweeted a photo of a sarcastic sign about the orgy and cocaine parties that Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) alleged. “Who did this,” Parkhomenko tweeted. Photo of the sign — it has more than 63,000 likes so far: https://bit.ly/3u7ZeX5

^ If you’re totally confused, here’s an explainer: https://bit.ly/3tWyVmM

