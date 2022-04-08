The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Pink Floyd makes dramatic return in support of Ukraine

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

Rock band Pink Floyd released a new song — for the first time in nearly three decades — to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

What to know about the new song, “Hey Hey Rise Up”: According to The Hill’s Judy Kurtz, “The track samples a song from Andriy Khlynyuk, a Ukraine-born singer for the band BoomBox, who halted his United States concert tour and returned home ‘to defend his country’ amid Russia’s invasion, which began in February.” https://bit.ly/3Kp1oHw

THE LATEST — WHAT’S HAPPENING IN UKRAINE?:

Via The New York Times’s Megan Specia: “A missile strike at a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 50 people and wounded nearly 100, according to Ukrainian officials, who blamed Russia for hitting a major evacuation point for the many trying to flee before an expected stepped-up offensive.” What we know: https://nyti.ms/3Kncay4

RUSSIA IS ADMITTING ‘SIGNIFICANT LOSSES,’ BUT IS REFERRING TO THE RUSSIAN LOSSES:

Via Sky News’s Alix Culbertson, “Vladimir Putin‘s spokesman has admitted a ‘significant’ loss of Russian troops since the invasion of Ukraine began, telling Sky News their deaths are a ‘tragedy.’” More from Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: https://bit.ly/3KqznPE

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is leaving her role soon to become an MSNBC host. https://bit.ly/3JgEMYk

It’s causing a bit of controversy — and it’s not that she’s becoming a TV host: “The problem isn’t that someone with a high-profile political role is on the cusp of getting a cable news gig. That is a very well-trodden path.”

The problem here: “What’s unusual about Psaki’s case is that she has seemingly been negotiating such a deal while still serving as White House press secretary. CNN was also widely reported to be trying to secure her services, but apparently lost out to MSNBC.”

^ Meaning: “At a minimum, it gives rise to the perception that Psaki has had an incentive to treat potential future employers favorably — and that CNN and MSNBC, both competing to land her, have had their own incentives to ingratiate themselves with her.”

More on the optics of this process, via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3JgEMYk

The congressional equivalent of ‘ping me on Monday and we’ll circle back’:



Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “A bipartisan group of senators want to start formally convening meetings to try to restart immigration reform efforts after the Senate returns to Washington, D.C., from an April break.” https://bit.ly/3NWqXSt

How this could play out: “A bipartisan immigration deal appears to be congressional Democrats’ best hope of making good on their pledge to reform immigration, after Democrats’ attempts to go it alone as part of a sweeping bill unraveled last year. They would face a significant uphill climb getting such a reform deal heading into the November election, where Republicans plan to make the issue a key line of attack.”

Who do you think is more thrilled: President Biden or KBJ?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “President Biden, who has battled low poll numbers all year, scored a big and much-needed win on Capitol Hill Thursday when the Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.” https://bit.ly/3NQo4Tf

^ I joke, but just look at the emotion in Jackson’s face: I can’t even imagine what she must have felt in that moment. Watch the clip tweeted by Netflix’s Jarett Wiselman: https://bit.ly/3v5we1u

DEMOCRATS ARE PAINTING THE TOWN BROWN JACKSON:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Amie Parnes, “Democrats are launching a print, digital and television paid media campaign to highlight Ketanji BrownJackson’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court.” https://bit.ly/3LUpfiJ

They are beaming from ear to ear: President Biden posted a photo a selfie with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after the final Senate confirmation vote. Photo of them posing for the selfie: https://bit.ly/3JgHPQg

And here’s a photo of Biden and Jackson hugging: Screenshot from ABC News’s Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson: https://bit.ly/3NUF36J

ANALYSIS FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES’S ADAM LIPTAK:

“A Transformative Justice Whose Impact May Be Limited: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will help make the Supreme Court look like the nation but will have little power to halt its rightward trajectory.” Read the full analysis: https://nyti.ms/3jgSqA6

The vaccine mandate for federal workers is upheld:



Via The Hill’s Caroline Vakil and Brad Dress, “A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled to uphold the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, ordering that a preliminary injunction issued against the requirement be eliminated.” The case: https://bit.ly/372ch3z

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,291,043



U.S. death toll: 984,577



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 563 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 122,810 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

