The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Biden amps up gun regulations

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.





HAPPENING TODAY

Everyone knows if you want to remove ghosts, you need some sage:



This morning, President Biden announced a ban on “ghost guns” — unlicensed kits to create guns at home — in an effort to prevent untraceable firearms. https://bit.ly/37ww2A9

What would now need to happen to sell a gun kit: “[C]ommercial manufacturers of them must be licensed, include serial numbers and conduct a background check prior to a sale.”



It includes 3D-printed guns: “The rule applies to all ghost guns, regardless of how it was made, which can include 3D printing, as well as kits.”

What if someone has a ghost gun without a serial number?: “The Justice Department will require federally licensed dealers taking any unserialized firearm into inventory to serialize them.”





How prevalent are these ghost guns?: “In 2021, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations, a tenfold increase from 2016, according to officials.”

What we know, via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano: https://bit.ly/37ww2A9

HAPPENING AT 2:15 P.M. EDT — THE WHITE HOUSE TOUTS THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

President Biden, Vice President Harris and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco deliver remarks about the new regulation. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3KzIDRU

It’s Monday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

When your job title will involve ‘alcohol,’ ‘tobacco,’ ‘firearms’ AND ‘explosives’:



Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano, “President Biden will nominate Steve Dettelbach, former federal attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).” https://bit.ly/3JuJT7o

What’s his deal?: “Dettelbach served as U.S. attorney for seven years after being nominated in 2009 by former President Obama, who was his classmate at Harvard Law School. He currently is co-leader of white collar investigations at national law firm BakerHostetler.”

Take two!: This is Biden’s second nominee to lead ATF. He first nominated David Chipman but withdrew his nomination due to his lack of support in the Senate.

IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Why Dems have pits in their stomachs:



Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democrats are scrambling for a message to break through to voters as the days tick down to the midterm elections and President Biden’s approval rating remains mired at around 40 percent.” https://bit.ly/37EerWT

Remember November’s wake-up call in Virginia and New Jersey?: Well, since “losing the Virginia governor’s race, and almost losing New Jersey’s, the political picture for Democrats hasn’t gotten better. Instead, Biden’s numbers have gotten worse.”

Americans are tired of two things: “Democratic lawmakers say the two biggest problems the president faces are that Americans are sick and tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, now stretching into its third year, and frustrated by rising prices, especially at the pump.”

What could happen in November: https://bit.ly/37EerWT

‘BAD ECONOMIC NEWS HAUNTS DEMOCRATS AHEAD OF MIDTERMS’:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Biden and other Democrats are confronting a stark truth — they’re getting blamed for what’s bad in the economy and getting no credit for what’s good. The dynamic could spell electoral doom in November.” Read Stanage’s full column: https://bit.ly/38HKyWq

NEW POLL ON PRESIDENT BIDEN:

“[President Biden’s] overall job approval is 42%, that’s down one point from last month; it’s been hovering in the low 40s for months now, and that tick down does mark its lowest point yet.” More from the CBS News and YouGov poll: https://cbsn.ws/3JuBtNk

IN UKRAINE

Zelensky spoke with CBS’s ’60 Minutes’:







“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has urged NATO to take stronger actions throughout Russia’s invasion, said in an interview that aired Sunday he is ‘no longer interested in their diplomacy.’ ” https://bit.ly/3KryMNM

Zelensky’s full quote: “When you’re working in diplomacy, there are no results. All of this is very bureaucratic … That’s why the way I am talking to them is absolutely justified. I don’t have any more lives to give. I don’t have any more emotions. I’m no longer interested in their diplomacy that leads to the destruction of my country.”

Watch Zelensky’s full interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes”: https://cbsn.ws/3JtgZnZ

What it has been like in Bucha this past month:



The New York Times published photographs from Daniel Berehulak, as well as stories and graphics to show the situation in Bucha, Ukraine, to the world.

I’ll warn you, the photos are pretty tough to see.

Read the full story from The Times’s Carlotta Gall: https://nyti.ms/3E9sD6I

LATEST WITH COVID-19

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,399,474



U.S. death toll: 985,482



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 565 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 119,163 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

YES, this!:



@DrakeGatsby tweeted, “It really is insane that every single person with a cell phone deals with several attempted scams every day and we’ve just accepted that it’s part of our lives forever.” https://bit.ly/3DZA9kg

Sup, queenie!:

Queen Elizabeth II described her experience with COVID-19. Video from CBS News: https://bit.ly/3usdSsn

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden returned to the White House.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3Jsqxjd

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3JpfabH



2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden announces new gun regulations. Vice President Harris and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco also speak. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3KzIDRU

4:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris announces actions to reduce medical debt. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3rhPDeh

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Cheese Fondue Day.

Getting traction — John Lennon’s son sang ‘Imagine’:



Julian Lennon, the son of John Lennon, sang his father’s 1971 hit in support of Ukraine.

Listen to the cover: https://bit.ly/3KzAj4k

Back story and significance to Julian Lennon singing the cover, via The Washington Post’s Bryan Pietsch: https://wapo.st/3v64kT6

And to start your week with some spice, here’s a run-through of everyone’s baggage at doggy daycare: https://bit.ly/3jxK5rL