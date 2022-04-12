The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Inflation spikes in March amid Russian tensions

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

I would appreciate it if prices stopped doing the ‘Dirty Dancing’ move:



Consumer prices rose another 1.2 percent in the past month, according to new data from the Labor Department. https://bit.ly/3vdFn81

In the past 12 months: Prices have risen 8.5 percent (!)

This is pretty much what economists had predicted: “Economists expected the CPI to rise 1.2 percent in March and 8.4 percent over the year leading into last month, in line with the data released Tuesday.”

What exacerbated March’s price spike: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to increased energy prices.

For context: Inflation in the past year has been the fastest rate since December 1981.

More on what this means, via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane: https://bit.ly/3vdFn81

‘HOW TO ADJUST YOUR BRAIN FOR 8.5% INFLATION’:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Julia Carpenter, “Prices are changing so quickly, it’s tough to know what’s a good deal right now.” https://on.wsj.com/3jye7f2

It's a beautiful spring Tuesday here in DC. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

BREAKING IN NYC

If you’re in Brooklyn, stay away from the Sunset Park neighborhood if you can avoid it:



Via NBC’s Jonathan Dienst and David K. Li, “Multiple people were shot in a New York City subway station during rush hour on Tuesday, and several undetonated devices were found, officials said.” https://nbcnews.to/3uAVw8M

Is there a suspect?: “A man, possibly wearing clothes that resembled MTA attire, was spotted throwing a device in the subway station before opening fire, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

“Police were looking for man, believed to be about 5-foot-5, 180 pounds and wearing a gas mask, who allegedly opened fire with a handgun, sources said.”

FROM THE SCENE:

Photos of the scene — I’ll warn you, the photos are pretty graphic: Via The New York Post: https://bit.ly/3uyAI1z

And here’s video right after the incident: https://bit.ly/3uyAI1z

CNN’s Jim Sciutto interviewed a survivor: “He says doors between cars were locked so passengers struggled to flee the shooter … The witness – Yav Montano – says shooting began between stations, as car slowed due to rail traffic. Car filled with smoke.” https://bit.ly/3uyvUJt

^ I love New Yorkers: Sciutto added, “After surviving this shooting on the very same subway car, Yav went to work. What could be more New York than that?” https://bit.ly/3JAg995

Photos of first responders on the scene: Via ABC News: https://bit.ly/3xisEnr

Has Biden been briefed?: Yes, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has been briefed and his staff is in touch with New York City officials with assistance. https://bit.ly/3JzeNLO

IN UKRAINE

Using chemical weapons is the equivalent of hitting a big, loud, red button:

Via The Hill’s Lexi Lonas, “Ukrainian officials on Monday night issued their first allegations of chemical weapon use by Russia during the war in their country.” https://bit.ly/3JAD6Ja

Are these reports confirmed?: No, “the U.S. and other world powers have not been able to confirm the reports of chemical weapons in the city of Mariupol, but have been warning for weeks that they were a possibility.”

Five things to know of what the use of chemical weapons would mean:



1. “NATO said a chemical attack would violate international law.”

2. “White House created team to respond to chemical weapons in Ukraine.”

3. “World Health Organization has prepared 1,500 workers for chemical attack.”

4. “NATO has pledged to ‘respond proportionately.’”

5. “[Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] calls for oil embargo after reports of chemical weapons used.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3JAD6Ja

THE U.S. IS TRYING TO SWAY FIVE COUNTRIES ON RUSSIA:

India, Saudi Arabia/UAE, China, Germany and Hungary.

Where those efforts stand, via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Laura Kelly: https://bit.ly/3uB87ZC





IN THE GOP

Mitt Romney, Senate Ninja Warrior:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says he hasn’t decided whether to run for re-election in 2024, when he could be on the same ballot as Donald Trump if the former president seeks another bid for the White House.” https://bit.ly/3KHtPAM

He isn’t exactly chummy with the potential top of the ticket: “Romney has cast several high-profile votes putting him at odds with the GOP base — including two votes to convict former Trump on impeachment charges. He became the first senator in history to convict a president of his own party in an impeachment trial in 2020.”

It didn’t stop there: “Just last week, Romney was one of only three Republicans to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.”

Romney’s primary could be tough: “Romney could face a challenge from Republican state Attorney General Sean Reyes, who supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) may also make a bid for Romney’s seat.”

What is Romney saying about 2022?: “I’m going to cross that bridge down the road. I haven’t given a lot of attention yet,” he told The Hill.

Why this race could be a particularly tough one for Romney: https://bit.ly/3KHtPAM

LATEST WITH COVID-19

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,449,398



U.S. death toll: 985,826



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 565 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 117,145 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Iowa today. Vice President Harris is in Philadelphia.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:35 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Philadelphia, Pa.

11:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for Iowa.

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden tours POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa.

5 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks on worker organizing. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh also speaks.

6 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris leaves Philadelphia and returns to Washington, D.C.

8:40 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:45 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3xgCfLs

3:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden makes an announcement on lowering costs for families and making investments in rural communities. Livestream: https://bit.ly/37hsHVI

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

