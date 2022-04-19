The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Judge launches mask mandate rollbacks

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Lipstick companies are the real winners here:

Via The New York Times’s Charlie Savage and Heather Murphy, “A federal judge in Florida struck down the mask requirement on airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation on Monday, less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended it through May 3.” https://nyti.ms/3OoNJ5s

Then what happened?: Major airline carriers — such as Southwest, American, Delta and United — removed their mask mandates. NPR has a helpful list of the updated policies for each airline: https://n.pr/38VsbNH

Uber and Lyft just dropped their mask requirements: https://bit.ly/380z5AQ

Masks are now optional on the DC Metro: https://bit.ly/36uuNkW

But the New York subway is keeping masks mandatory: https://bit.ly/3rBtnfJ

It’s Tuesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

HAPPENING TODAY

Don’t be alarmed if you see lots of emergency vehicles around the Capitol:



The U.S. Capitol Police tweeted, “At approximately 7:00 pm, we will be working with our federal, state and local partners on a routine training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters.” https://bit.ly/3M6SMps

THE LATEST WITH IMMIGRATION

The tides are moving away from Biden on this one:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democrats on Capitol Hill, fearing a deluge of migrants at the southern border this summer, are pressuring President Biden to back off his decision to lift the Trump-era Title 42 order next month.” https://bit.ly/36rNeqp

What is the Title 42 order?: It blocks migrants from seeking asylum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When will the order be lifted?: On May 23 unless Biden changes his mind.

Democratic senators with tough reelection races do not support the decision: Such as Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.).

^ But it doesn’t end there: Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) have also raised concerns.

What some Dem aides want to happen: The May 23 expiration date to be extended while a plan is crafted.

What many are afraid will happen — and how this could play out: https://bit.ly/36rNeqp

A FEW PERSPECTIVES ON THE DEBATE:

This is ‘a stand-in for border policy’: National Review’s Carine Hajjar argues, “The Biden administration used Title 42 as a crutch amid a worsening crisis at the border. Officials shamefully hid behind the Covid-mitigation narrative to minimize criticism and justify some border-control policy.” https://bit.ly/3MdBFlQ

Migrants are hoping for help: The Dallas Morning News’s Dianne Solis writes, “Despair thrives in Mexican migrant camp, but some see hope in end of the Title 42 pandemic order.” https://bit.ly/3Eq3On8

What Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) thinks will happen: Kelly argues it will be a “crisis.” He said: “The administration hasn’t … prepared, and they don’t have a plan for what to expect. … We know what the situation on the ground is going to be. Let’s come up with a detailed plan and put it in place — and I just haven’t seen that.” https://yhoo.it/3vsmajg

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

So nice, let’s do it twice:

The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant report that “President Biden has told former President Obama that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024.” https://bit.ly/3JWMIhy

When was this?: “Biden and Obama had lunch together earlier this month, but it is unclear exactly when the two discussed 2024.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3JWMIhy

LATEST WITH COVID-19

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,688,517



U.S. death toll: 988,946



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 568 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 120,022 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Well, that’s what ‘DC’ stands for now and I won’t let anyone tell me otherwise:



Overheard District tweeted, “Woman to friends on the National Mall: ‘Until I was 15 years old I thought that DC stood for ‘Da Capital.’ ” https://bit.ly/3L0yzBE

A meme from the White House Easter Egg Roll:



Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook tweeted, “PA Lt. Gov John Fetterman (who is running for US Senate) looks thrilled to be at the Easter Egg Roll.” Photo of the extremely unenthused official: https://bit.ly/3JV9d6E

A few of my favorite reactions:

The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey: “me when a zoom is added to the calendar.” https://bit.ly/3EtDVTj

The Lincoln Project’s Reed Galen: “Wait til they tell him what he has to wear on the Senate floor.” https://bit.ly/3uV0JZ2

Politico’s Natalie Fertig: “Fetterman planning how different the egg roll will be if he ever lives here.” https://bit.ly/3OlQi8q

X Strategies’ Greg Price: “This could’ve been an email.” https://bit.ly/391Z6Al

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Portsmouth, N.H. this afternoon.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

9:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden held a video call with allies to discuss Russia and Ukraine.

11:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for Portsmouth, N.H.

1:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden visits the New Hampshire Port Authority, “which recently completed a project to widen the Harbor’s turning basin.”

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:45 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/37ZPs0v

2:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will help ports and waterways. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3EoLJG1

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Rice Ball Day.

I’m pretty sure I personally willed this into existence:

Taco Bell is finally bringing back the Mexican pizza after discontinuing it in 2020! https://bit.ly/3MfShJL



Since its discontinuation: A Change.org petition has received more than 200,000 signatures. Celebrities, including Dolly Parton, even got involved.

The announcement is *very* 2022: “Singer Doja Cat, who partners with Taco Bell, was among the first to confirm the news of the Mexican Pizza’s return during her Coachella performance. ‘I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!’ she shouted to the audience.”



Read the full story from People: https://bit.ly/3MfShJL

And because you made it this far, here’s a dog who has confused the Easter Bunny with its toy. Honestly, I’m on the dog’s side: https://bit.ly/3jVeTmJ