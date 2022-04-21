The Hill’s 12:30 Report – First member of Congress to testify under oath about Jan. 6

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

LATEST WITH THE JAN. 6 INVESTIGATION

There’s a lot to unpack here:



Since the Jan. 6., 2021, Capitol insurrection, there has been a debate over whether lawmakers who have been accused of facilitating the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election could be banned from being on the ballot.

Which leads us to: A legal challenge in Georgia, which claims Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is ineligible to run for office because of the 14th Amendment. The amendment basically says engaging in an “insurrection” or “rebellion” disqualifies a member of Congress to serve.

Greene tried to block that legal challenge, but a judge is allowing it to continue.

What happens now: Greene will now have to testify, which would make her the first member of Congress to testify under oath about Jan. 6., 2021.

Could Greene actually be banned from the ballot?: It’s technically possible, but it seems very unlikely this decision could actually knock Greene off the ballot.

What legal and political experts are saying about this saga — and how it could help Democrats, via The Hill’s Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/3jXPB7l

GETTING TRACTION

A quick change of heart:



Via The New York Times’s Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, “In the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, the two top Republicans in Congress, Representative Kevin McCarthy and Senator Mitch McConnell, told associates they believed President Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and vowed to drive him from politics. Mr. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Mr. Trump to resign immediately: ‘I’ve had it with this guy,’ he told a group of Republican leaders.” https://nyti.ms/37toXAU

^ But that sentiment didn’t last long: “But within weeks both men backed off an all-out fight with Mr. Trump because they feared retribution from him and his political movement. Their drive to act faded fast as it became clear it would mean difficult votes that would put them at odds with most of their colleagues.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/37toXAU

NEWS THIS MORNING

BREAKING: CNN+ is shutting down already:



Via CNN Business’s Oliver Darcy and Brian Steler, “CNN+, the streaming service that was hyped as one of the most significant developments in the history of CNN, will shut down on April 30, just one month after it launched.” https://cnn.it/3JXhN4Y

Variety’s Brian Steinberg is reporting some of the inner workings and discussions: https://bit.ly/3xJYwBI

AXIOS’S SARA FISCHER HAS SOME INTERESTING CONTEXT AROUND THE DECISION:

“Inside CNN, executives think the launch has been successful. Discovery executives disagree.” https://bit.ly/38axybE

How many subscribers does CNN+ have?: About 150,000

More from the perspectives of CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery: https://bit.ly/38axybE

The US is sending more money to Ukraine:



Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Biden on Thursday announced the U.S. will send another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine to assist its ability to fight invading Russian forces.” https://bit.ly/3rFX3Is

What’s included: “The latest package, intended to help stave off Russian advances in the Donbas Region in Eastern Ukraine, will include heavy artillery, dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition to be used with the howitzers, and more tactical drones, Biden said.”

More on what Biden is sending: https://bit.ly/3rFX3Is

ON CAPITOL HILL

What even??:



Yesterday evening, the U.S. Capitol issued an emergency evacuation order due to an “aircraft posing a probable threat.”

Then a few minutes later, the U.S. Capitol Police said just kidding.

What happened?: “The aircraft that was detected was reportedly being flown by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, whose members parachuted into the baseball stadium for Military Appreciation Night. The Capitol police were reportedly unaware of the aircraft and thought it was a threat, triggering the evacuation notice. Nationals Stadium is about a mile from the Capitol.” https://bit.ly/3xFvO4M

Video of the parachute landing at Nationals Park: Via CBS News: https://bit.ly/3vD3CwV

The gist of the reaction on Capitol Hill: https://bit.ly/3vCBoC6

And here’s an image of the aircraft’s movements: https://bit.ly/3rHFs30

Here’s a short clip of NBC’s Garrett Haake explaining the saga: https://bit.ly/3xFHHaL

SPEAKER PELOSI HAD SOME CHOICE WORDS FOR THE FAA:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its failure to notify Capitol Police. https://bit.ly/3L9LGjR

In Pelosi’s words: “The Federal Aviation Administration’s apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable. The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for Members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on January 6th.”

LATEST WITH COVID-19

But wait!



Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday said it would appeal a ruling striking down the mask mandate for public transportation after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requested it appeal.” https://bit.ly/3L8VJpm

Keep in mind about the CDC’s timing: “The CDC order requiring masks for travelers had been set to last until May 3, when many experts expected it to expire anyway.”

So, if the mandate is going to expire in a few weeks, then why appeal the ruling?: To protect the CDC’s authority in the future.

Think of it this way: “If the current ruling from a federal judge in Florida was not appealed and allowed to stand, they feared it would handcuff the CDC if it needed to reimpose the mandate in response to a more dangerous variant down the line.”

How this could get messy: https://bit.ly/3L8VJpm

‘WAITING FOR A COVID VACCINE FOR YOUR UNDER-5 KID? IT MAY TAKE A BIT LONGER.’:

Via Politico’s Adam Cancryn: https://politi.co/3ExLc4s

A LIGHTER TIDBIT ON THE MASK MANDATE DEBATE:

TikTok user @colormeloverly posted a satirical video of how she imagines the public relations response from airlines. Watch — it has more than 73,000 likes so far: https://bit.ly/3OukpdQ

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,804,068



U.S. death toll: 990,237



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 571 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 90,903 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

