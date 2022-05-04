The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Dems, GOP process potential abortion rights’ rollback

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Democrats are FUMING:



Democrats are seething as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn federal abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years. https://bit.ly/3kC4LQ2

Where Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) stands: “Schumer accused Republicans of now trying to duck responsibility for a decision that has enraged liberals and could turn off suburban women voters, a key electoral block, ahead of the 2022 midterm election. He predicted that Republicans would suffer a backlash from voters this fall.”

➤ TIDBITS AFTER THE REPORT:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is visibly rattled: Here is video of her responding to the draft opinion, via journalist Willy Lowry: https://bit.ly/3KQf5ig

Photos of protesters outside the Alabama State House: From CNN’s Betsy Klein: https://bit.ly/3w49orp

➤ IF ROE IS STRUCK DOWN, HERE ARE FIVE CONSEQUENCES:

1. “Abortion is likely to be banned in about half the country.”

2. “Poorer women will feel the sharpest effects.”

3. “Democrats will try, but likely fail, to codify Roe in federal law.”

4. “The Supreme Court’s standing will take a hit.”

5. “Abortion will be a big issue in the midterms.”

Explanations for each, via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3saREJW

➤ REPUBLICANS ARE SO ANGRY ABOUT THE LEAK THAT THEY ARE PRETTY QUIET ABOUT THEIR WIN:

New York Magazine’s Ed Kilgore writes: “It’s safe to say that most left-of-center Americans who follow political news are pretty freaked out by the leaked draft opinion … But the reaction of conservative opinion leaders and of most Republican politicians — nearly all of whom have, in theory, been anticipating this day like a child looks forward to Christmas morning — has been weirdly evasive.” https://nym.ag/3KHDUwD

The full read on how the GOP has responded to the news — it’s pretty interesting: https://nym.ag/3KHDUwD

➤ IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN READING THE DRAFT OPINION, BUT WANT SOME CONTEXT AND HIGHLIGHTS:

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake published an annotated version: https://wapo.st/3OWPBTC

Cue my digital, muffled, robotic-sounding voice. May the 4th be with you! It’s Wednesday and I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.



Notice our new look? We are giving The Hill’s 12:30 Report a little facelift. Like it? Have a suggestion for us? We are always looking for feedback. Email cmartel@thehill.com to tell us your thoughts!

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

➤ A FEW MORE PERSPECTIVES ON THE LEAKED DRAFT OPINION:

In the White House

U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!:



The Bidens are hosting Team USA at the White House today to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Olympic Game. https://bit.ly/3w5sAoQ

Oh, hey. Look who is out and about again: Vice President Harris, who recently had COVID-19, will be attending.

Watch the event: It began around 11:30 a.m. EDT. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3w3N6Gj

So many buses!: The Hill’s Alex Gangitano tweeted a photo of the buses of Olympians arriving at the White House complex: https://bit.ly/3MTbkcX

In Washington, D.C.

DC foxes are causing so much trouble these days:



The Smithsonian National Zoo said a wild fox broke into the zoo and killed 25 flamingos. https://bit.ly/3saTWZE

For context: The zoo had 74 flamingos before the incident. 25 were killed and three were injured.

From the zoo: “In the early morning of May 2, Bird House staff arrived to discover the deceased flamingos and sighted a fox in the Zoo’s outdoor flamingo yards. The fox escaped the yard.”

Read the zoo’s full statement: https://s.si.edu/3KGFkr1

‘

On the campaign trail

Trump’s adVance:



Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod, “J.D. Vance was projected to win Ohio’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday, scoring the nomination after a brutal race and handing former President Trump a key victory after a late endorsement.” https://bit.ly/3yaat3x

If you haven’t been following the race but are familiar with the name: Vance is the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Was this a surprise?: Well, Vance had struggled to break out in the crowded primary until Trump endorsed him a few weeks ago.

Moving onto the finals: Vance will face Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in the general election to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 81,307,595

Death toll: 991,439

Current hospitalizations: 11,411

Shots administered: 576 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Nothing tops the adrenaline rush of sprinting through a closing door — and making it:

Roll Call’s Tom Williams tweeted a series of photos of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) barely making the Senate subway before the doors shut. Photos: https://bit.ly/3LLI1ZM

^ From a reporter who watched it unfold: The Washington Post’s Paul Kane tweeted, “As an [eyewitness], this [Murkowski] move was so agile. She went sideways to slide into a subway car with an auto-closing door that left no room for error. A 10/10 for execution and daring.” https://bit.ly/3kJKnfK

Tidbit about Wordle:



CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted, “Just how popular is Wordle? The NYT says in its Q1 earnings report that ‘Wordle brought an unprecedented tens of millions of new users to The Times, many of whom stayed to play other games which drove our best quarter ever for net subscriber additions to Games…’ ” https://bit.ly/3MP6KMV

⏱ On tap

The gist: The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: The Senate met. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3s9Zl2M

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

7:15 p.m. EDT: First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Kuwait-America Foundation Gala Dinner in Washington, D.C.

📺 What to watch

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Team USA to the White House. Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3w3N6Gj

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on economic growth, jobs and deficit reduction. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3yhCYwi

2:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ydP2yH

2:30 p.m. EDT: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies on U.S. border security. Livestream: https://bit.ly/39uY145

🥖 In lighter news

Today is National Hoagie Day.

And to leave you with an afternoon adventure, here’s a puppy planning its escape: https://bit.ly/3LJ7ROh