The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP at odds internally over abortion

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Now if you’ll please turn to the same page:

A wide range of state abortion bills and laws are complicating national Republicans’ strategy for tamping down abortion restriction fears.

The gist: Some state proposals contradict Republicans’ messaging nationally.

For example: The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) argue that Democrats’ descriptions of abortion restrictions are extreme. “Republicans DO NOT want to throw doctors and women in jail,” the NRSC said.

^ Yes, buuut: “A Louisiana bill that advanced 7-2 in a committee last month would … classify abortion as a homicide, which could subject women and doctors who perform abortions to murder charges.”

More on the disconnect between national and state abortion proposals, via The Hill’s Emily Brooks.

➤ WHAT A POST-ROE V. WADE WORLD MIGHT LOOK LIKE:

Democrats are setting off alarm bells, according to The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3sqffq2

IT'S TUESDAY. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

News this morning

Wow, Tom Brady will become an announcer. What a complete, total shock:



NFL star quarterback Tom Brady will become Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst when he retires. (ESPN)

In Congress

Ukraine aid and COVID-19 aid ~won’t~ be linked:



Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are moving to quickly pass nearly $40 billion in new Ukraine aid, which will not be linked to a stalled coronavirus package.”

What’s the expected time frame?: “The proposal could be on the House floor as soon as Tuesday, one source told The Hill. Whether it could also pass the Senate by the end of the week depends on if all 100 senators could work out a time agreement and when the House sends over the legislation.”

Why the two bills may have been linked: “Democrats had eyed linking the two and the idea had support from both Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the White House. But Republicans had vowed to block the Ukraine package if the COVID-19 funds were attached.” How this could play out

A familiar role for Nancy Pelosi:



Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis, “The explosive fight over the fate of Roe v. Wade has thrust Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) into the national spotlight in the familiar role of defending abortion rights — a lifelong battle for the veteran liberal lawmaker that might also prove among her last on Capitol Hill.”

Pelosi’s strategy: Highlight the ramifications of revoking federal abortion rights — and warn that rights to gay marriage and contraception could be at risk. How this could play out

➤ TIDBIT FOR HILL STAFFERS — WANT TO PACK PERIOD KITS FOR LOCAL GIRLS?:

In the White House

Biden is treating the M-word as a curse:



“Biden seeks to frame election as choice between Democrats and ‘MAGA’ GOP,” according to The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Amie Parnes.

Biden’s strategy: “Biden has assailed the Republican Party for embracing what he called an ‘ultra-MAGA agenda’ — a reference to former President Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” tagline.”

Dems are thrilled by this: “The effort is welcome news to many Democrats who have encouraged Biden to take a harder line on the GOP as their party faces steep odds in the November midterm elections.” The strategy

➤ SPOTTED AT THE WHITE HOUSE:

Paris Hilton, according to Reuters’s Jeff Mason. Photo

Happening today

Can’t have a GOP election without mentioning the big man on campus:



Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod, “Nebraska is hosting a competitive GOP gubernatorial race, and two West Virginia House incumbents are squaring off in a Republican primary after redistricting lumped them together.” What to expect

Who former President Trump endorsed: Charles Herbster in Nebraska and Alex Mooney in West Virginia.

What to watch: Will the Trump-endorsed candidates win?

Other storylines to watch:

The governors of Nebraska and West Virginia did not endorse the Trump-backed contenders. Whose influence matters more?

“Do sexual misconduct allegations sink Herbster?”

“Is infrastructure a boon or a bust in West Virginia?”

“Does the Supreme Court draft impact turnout?”

➤ THE LATEST TEST OF TRUMP’S POWER:

Read Niall Stanage’s column in The Hill today.

🦠 Latest on COVID

🐥 Notable tweets

This is a pretty wild chart:



@AlecStapp tweeted a FiveThirtyEight graphic showing the partisan trends in trusting science over the past few decades. The graphic

^ And here is the full FiveThirtyEight report: ‘Why Being Anti-Science Is Now Part Of Many Rural Americans’ Identity’

We love you, Patron!!:



CNN’s DJ Judd tweeted: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented … Patron, a Jack Russell terrier mix, and his owner, Myhailo Iliev with the state award ‘For Dedicated Service’ Sunday for his work with bomb disposal teams in Ukraine (Patron is credited with uncovering some 150 munitions)” Photo

More on the Ukrainian mine sniffing dog, via Reuters

🧅 In lighter news

Today is National Liver and Onions Day.

Getting traction — Nobody tell Michael Scott’s tots:

The Washington Post’s Sydney Page writes: “A third-grade class was stunned with a free ride to college.”



Wow: “The entire third grade class at Bernard Black Elementary School congregated with their parents for what they thought would be a standard assembly … [The] superintendent, broke the news that all of the students in third grade at the school would have their college expenses covered. At first, parents were in disbelief, but once the initial shock dissipated, nearly every parent broke down in tears of joy.” The full story

And because you made it this far, here’s a dog who is a bit grumpy after realizing he’s been replaced..