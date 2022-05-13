The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Elon Musk’s Twitter deal hits snag

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

Elon Musk announced this morning that his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold while he confirms the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

Musk tweeted a May 2 Reuters article on spam accounts.

Soo, is the deal falling apart?: Well, Musk then tweeted that he is “Still committed to acquisition.”

➤DEMOCRATS ARE WORRIED ABOUT VIOLENCE IF TRUMP COMES BACK TO TWITTER:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis, “Democrats on Capitol Hill are sounding alarms this week over the possibility that Donald Trump could return to Twitter, warning that providing the former president with such a powerful megaphone could lead to violence on par with last year’s Capitol riot.” Their concerns

In the White House

Biden’s options are limited: “Biden has limited control over inflation beyond proposing policies and investments that could take months, if not years, to make an impact. It’s also hard for the president to pass the buck on the matter.” How this could play out

➤THE FED ISN’T PROMISING A ‘SOFT LANDING’ FOR THE ECONOMY:

In an interview with Marketplace, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said his agency is hoping to ease inflation without causing a recession.

In Powell’s words: “What we can control is demand, we can’t really affect supply with our policies. And supply is a big part of the story here. But more than that, there are huge events, geopolitical events going on around the world, that are going to play a very important role in the economy in the next year or so. So the question whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don’t control.” More from Powell’s Marketplace interview

Today is Jen Psaki’s last day as White House press secretary.

Watch her last briefing: It begins at 1 p.m. EDT. Livestream

Weirdest question asked on the job?: The Hill’s Judy Kurtz asked Psaki to name a funny moment on the job. “Someone once asked me if I would commit not to euthanize the dog — as in the president’s dog … I don’t know if it was a serious question from that person. It may have been.” https://bit.ly/3LdbeMi

Psaki was asked yesterday whether she’d miss Fox News’s Peter Doocy: “I will,” she said. Even though she has clashed several times with Doocy on camera, she said they have “a very good, professional relationship.” https://bit.ly/3wqPkjd

Throwback: C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman tweeted a clip of former President Clinton making an appearance at Dee Dee Myers’s last press briefing in 1994. Watch the clip.

In Congress

Five members of Congress have been subpoenaed:



The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed five House Republicans to testify.

Who?: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

Will those members comply?: It’s possible they will try to challenge the subpoenas.

Why this move is big: “The move is a significant escalation in the committee’s inquiry. Investigative panels have rarely used their subpoena powers on fellow legislators, but there is some precedent from entities like the House Ethics Committee.” How this could play out

➤ REPUBLICANS ARE TREADING VERY CAREFULLY:

“The GOP lawmakers have been defiant in their approach to the bipartisan investigation, labeling it an illegitimate partisan witch hunt in which they’ve refused to cooperate. But with the arrival of Thursday’s subpoenas, not even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would say he’d reject the entreaty outright.” How Republicans are handling the subpoenas

Interesting read — ‘The Entirely Predictable Unraveling of Madison Cawthorn’:

Politico’s Michael Kruse writes: “A string of embarrassing incidents has led many to question whether the young congressman from North Carolina was really ready for the job.”

Read the profile on Cawthorn — and how he got to where he is.

➤ TIDBIT — PELOSI EXTENDS PROXY VOTING:

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell tweeted a screenshot of an announcement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that allows for proxy voting until June 28.

➤ THIS WEEK’S MUST-WATCH MOMENTS ON CAPITOL HILL:

Here’s a short video compilation.

🗳 On the campaign trail

They appear to have hit a fork in the road — and Pence chose the other direction:



“Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday announced that he will campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in his reelection bid in Georgia, breaking with former President Trump, who has backed former Sen. David Perdue in the closely watched primary.” A brief primer on the race

🦠 Latest on COVID

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 82 million

Death toll: 996,376

Current hospitalizations: 15,209

Shots administered: 580 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.4 percent of Americans

Um… but… Eh, nobody tell them:



Politico’s Sarah Ferris tweeted, “The Pro Choice Caucus has just sent out messaging materials to House Dems on Roe draft. One of the recommendations: Don’t use ‘choice.’” Read the messaging materials

