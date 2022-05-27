trending:

12:30 Report

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Parents angry about Uvalde shooting timeline

by Cate Martel - 05/27/22 12:38 PM ET
AP/Wong Maye-E
Eloise Castro, 75 a resident of Uvalde visits a memorial site to lay flowers and a candle in the town square for the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting on Friday.

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* 

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING 

Tuesday’s timeline is angering a lot of parents: 

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Douglas Belkin, Rob Copeland and Elizabeth Findell, “Local residents voiced anger Thursday about the time it took to end the mass shooting at an elementary school here, as police laid out a fresh timeline that showed the gunman entered the building unobstructed after lingering outside for 12 minutes firing shots.”  

Excerpt about a mother who was put into handcuffs: “[Angeli Rose Gomez] said she was one of numerous parents who began encouraging—first politely, and then with more urgency—police … to enter the school sooner. After a few minutes, she said, U.S. Marshals put her in handcuffs, telling her she was being arrested for intervening in an active investigation. Ms. Gomez said she convinced local Uvalde police officers whom she knew to persuade the marshals to set her free … Once freed from her cuffs, Ms. Gomez made her distance from the crowd, jumped the school fence, and ran inside to grab her two children. She sprinted out of the school with them.”  

^ She also saw: “[A] father tackled and thrown to the ground by police and a third pepper-sprayed.” 

VIDEO OF PARENTS TRYING TO GET INSIDE
Via The Washington Post. I’ll warn you, there is some strong language.

IT'S THE FRIDAY OF A HOLIDAY WEEKEND. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. 

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The 12:30 Report will not publish on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. We will be back on Tuesday. Enjoy the holiday weekend!

AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WANTS THE WORLD TO HEAR HER STORY — AND IT IS CHILLING:  

11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who was in the classroom when the gunman entered, spoke with a CNN producer about her experiences — including how she survived and what the gunman said. The CNN producer, Nora Neus, then relayed Miah’s story on her behalf. 

Be aware, her account is graphic and tough to hear. Watch the segment 

THE AFTERMATH OF THE ROBB ELEMENTARY SHOOTING

Tidbit — Starbucks employees are helping each other out: The Texas Tribune’s Erin Douglas tweeted, “Today in the Starbucks drive-thru in Uvalde, the barista asked if I was taking time to take care of myself. I told her I would keep trying and returned the question. She said she actually works in San Antonio, but is working here so that Uvalde baristas have time off to grieve.” 

The husband of one of the murdered teachers just died from a heart attack: “[Joe Garcia], 50, had visited his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning to drop off flowers. When he got back home, he ‘pretty much just fell over,’ [his nephew] said.” He and his wife have four children. The full story from The New York Times 

Students across the country held walkouts to protest gun violenceVia ABC News Video of walkouts in DC and Virginiavia WUSA9 

Meghan Markle visited Uvalde: “The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex — wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a blue baseball cap — reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the courthouse in Uvalde.” The full story from CBS News

🏛 Also happening in Texas 

What timing:

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is holding its annual leadership forum in Houston, Texas today. 

Is the timing related to Tuesday’s shooting?: No, it has been scheduled for a while.  

Who is speaking?: Former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Here’s a list of speakers

Watch the summit: Here’s the livestream 

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SUMMIT
Including who has pulled out of the event since Tuesday. Via The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom 

IS TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R) SPEAKING?
He had planned to but backed out following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Pre-recorded remarks by Abbott will instead play at the convention.  

For context: There had been wide speculation over whether he would still attend the convention.  

Plus: “Abbott’s decision … comes after … renewed criticism of Republican officials who have long resisted and blocked attempts to strengthen gun control laws in a country where mass shootings have become frequent.” More from The Texas Tribune 

TIDBIT THAT’S GETTING TRACTION:  

Guns are banned during former President Trump’s address. Critics have seized on the optics of this headline. More from NPR

In Congress 

Democrats are looking for a deal. Any deal.

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Democrats say they are ready to accept a modest deal on gun control legislation as they are eager to get something done in response to mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, even if it falls below their ambitions of previous years.” 

What happened on Thursday: “A bipartisan group of nine senators met Thursday afternoon to chart out a path for negotiations.”  

The policies that are being considered: Expanding background checks and setting up red flag laws to prevent people deemed dangerous from buying guns.  

What we know is being considered — and what is off the table to keep it bipartisan

In the White House 

$10,000 of student loans may be forgiven

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Biden is nearing a decision on student loan debt forgiveness, with the president and his team zeroing in on canceling $10,000 per borrower, with some potential caveats.” What we know, including potential caveats 

Who would qualifyaccording to The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel andJeff Stein

🦠 Latest with COVID 

 BY THE NUMBERS 

Cases to date: 83.5 million 

Death toll: 1,000,984 

Current hospitalizations: 20,356 

Shots administered: 586 million 

Fully vaccinated: 66.6 percent of Americans 

CDC data here.

🐥Notable tweets 

This kid is all of us:

ABC’s Allison Pecorin tweeted, “This kid, lying on the cement 4 feet from the steps of the US Capitol and screaming “I just want to eat” is quite literally me.” Photo — ‘am I the drama?!’ 

Politics aside, this is a good pun

@50megatonFbomb tweeted a photo of a truck with the phrase “Biden is a trader” painted on the back. Yes, with that spelling. 

USA Today’s Windsor Mann responded, “Trader Joe.”

On tap 

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Annapolis, Md., and then flies to Delaware. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C. 

  • 9 a.m.: Biden left for Annapolis, Md. 
  • 1:55 p.m.: Biden leaves for Delaware for the weekend. 
  • Harris has no public events on her schedule. 

All times Eastern.

📺What to watch 

  • 10 a.m.: Biden addressed the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 graduation. Livestream 
  • Today: Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and others speak at the at the National Rifle Association conference in Texas. Livestream

