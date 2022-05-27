The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Parents angry about Uvalde shooting timeline

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

Tuesday’s timeline is angering a lot of parents:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Douglas Belkin, Rob Copeland and Elizabeth Findell, “Local residents voiced anger Thursday about the time it took to end the mass shooting at an elementary school here, as police laid out a fresh timeline that showed the gunman entered the building unobstructed after lingering outside for 12 minutes firing shots.”

Excerpt about a mother who was put into handcuffs: “[Angeli Rose Gomez] said she was one of numerous parents who began encouraging—first politely, and then with more urgency—police … to enter the school sooner. After a few minutes, she said, U.S. Marshals put her in handcuffs, telling her she was being arrested for intervening in an active investigation. Ms. Gomez said she convinced local Uvalde police officers whom she knew to persuade the marshals to set her free … Once freed from her cuffs, Ms. Gomez made her distance from the crowd, jumped the school fence, and ran inside to grab her two children. She sprinted out of the school with them.”

^ She also saw: “[A] father tackled and thrown to the ground by police and a third pepper-sprayed.”

VIDEO OF PARENTS TRYING TO GET INSIDE:

Via The Washington Post. I’ll warn you, there is some strong language.

IT'S THE FRIDAY OF A HOLIDAY WEEKEND. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

➤AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WANTS THE WORLD TO HEAR HER STORY — AND IT IS CHILLING:

11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who was in the classroom when the gunman entered, spoke with a CNN producer about her experiences — including how she survived and what the gunman said. The CNN producer, Nora Neus, then relayed Miah’s story on her behalf.

Be aware, her account is graphic and tough to hear. Watch the segment

➤THE AFTERMATH OF THE ROBB ELEMENTARY SHOOTING:



Tidbit — Starbucks employees are helping each other out: The Texas Tribune’s Erin Douglas tweeted, “Today in the Starbucks drive-thru in Uvalde, the barista asked if I was taking time to take care of myself. I told her I would keep trying and returned the question. She said she actually works in San Antonio, but is working here so that Uvalde baristas have time off to grieve.”

The husband of one of the murdered teachers just died from a heart attack: “[Joe Garcia], 50, had visited his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning to drop off flowers. When he got back home, he ‘pretty much just fell over,’ [his nephew] said.” He and his wife have four children. The full story from The New York Times

Students across the country held walkouts to protest gun violence: Via ABC News Video of walkouts in DC and Virginia, via WUSA9

Meghan Markle visited Uvalde: “The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex — wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a blue baseball cap — reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the courthouse in Uvalde.” The full story from CBS News

What timing:

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is holding its annual leadership forum in Houston, Texas today.

Is the timing related to Tuesday’s shooting?: No, it has been scheduled for a while.

Who is speaking?: Former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Here’s a list of speakers

Watch the summit: Here’s the livestream

➤WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SUMMIT:

Including who has pulled out of the event since Tuesday. Via The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom

➤IS TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R) SPEAKING?:

He had planned to but backed out following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Pre-recorded remarks by Abbott will instead play at the convention.

For context: There had been wide speculation over whether he would still attend the convention.

Plus: “Abbott’s decision … comes after … renewed criticism of Republican officials who have long resisted and blocked attempts to strengthen gun control laws in a country where mass shootings have become frequent.” More from The Texas Tribune

➤TIDBIT THAT’S GETTING TRACTION:

Guns are banned during former President Trump’s address. Critics have seized on the optics of this headline. More from NPR

Democrats are looking for a deal. Any deal.:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Democrats say they are ready to accept a modest deal on gun control legislation as they are eager to get something done in response to mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, even if it falls below their ambitions of previous years.”

What happened on Thursday: “A bipartisan group of nine senators met Thursday afternoon to chart out a path for negotiations.”

The policies that are being considered: Expanding background checks and setting up red flag laws to prevent people deemed dangerous from buying guns.

What we know is being considered — and what is off the table to keep it bipartisan

$10,000 of student loans may be forgiven:



Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Biden is nearing a decision on student loan debt forgiveness, with the president and his team zeroing in on canceling $10,000 per borrower, with some potential caveats.” What we know, including potential caveats

Who would qualify, according to The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel andJeff Stein

