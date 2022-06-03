The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Prince Harry, Meghan’s first UK appearance since 2020

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Have you wished a ‘happy first Friday of the month’ to the econ fans in your life?:



The U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May, according to new data from the Labor Department.

For context: Economists had expected a gain of roughly 350,000 jobs last month.

What about the unemployment rate?: It stayed at 3.6 percent.

Where the economy generally stands: “Economists expected job growth to slow in May after the U.S. added more than 2 million jobs this year despite high inflation, staggering gas prices, rising interest rates and fading fiscal stimulus. While some experts have become increasingly concerned about the risks of a recession next year, employment and consumer spending have continued to grow through 2022.”



More on where the economy stands, via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane

➤ SOME MORE CONTEXT — ‘HERE’S HOW TO INTERPRET THE KEY NUMBERS IN THE MAY JOBS REPORT.’:

Via The New York Times

➤TIDBIT — ELON MUSK IS WORRIED ABOUT THE ECONOMY — AND MAY CUT TESLA JOBS:

Via Reuters’ Hyunjoo Jin, “Tesla … CEO Elon Musk has a ‘super bad feeling’ about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters.”

The title of that Elon Musk email: “Pause all hiring worldwide” The full Reuters report

➤ THIS A.M. — BIDEN HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE NUMBERS:

President Biden held a late morning press conference from Rehoboth Beach, Del., following the jobs report announcement.

Biden’s message: “There’s no denying that high prices, particularly around gasoline and food, are a real problem for people. But there’s every reason for the American people to feel confident that we’ll meet these challenges.” (Tweet from Bloomberg’s Jordan Fabian)

Watch Biden’s remarks

IT’S FRIDAY! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

👑 Across the pond

Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance:

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made their first public appearance in the U.K. since leaving in March 2020.

What was the occasion?: They are in England for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. They attended a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

I know, I know, you’re just here for the photos: Here are photos of the royal family at the service, via BBC

This is noteworthy: Harry and Meghan sat on the opposite side of the church as Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Photos from People

Some in the crowd booed at Harry and Meghan: Video from The New York Post

The gist of their trip so far: BBC described their appearances at the Jubilee events as “low-key.”

Giving the people what they want: Here’s a photo of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in a light yellow outfit. Photo from The Daily Mirror’s Derek Momodu

😬 In Congress

Now everyone, show Joe Manchin your very best smile:



Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democrats and Republicans are competing for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) attention when it comes to what elements of President Biden’s agenda are still in play ahead of the midterm elections knowing full well Washington will soon move into full-time campaign mode.”

What Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is hoping to convince Manchin: To agree to climate change and lowered prescription drug proposals

What Republicans are hoping to do: “[T]o divert Manchin’s attention toward bipartisan negotiations on gun control and energy legislation — anything to keep the pivotal senator out of the New York Democrat’s office as much as possible.” How this could play out

➤JUST ANNOUNCED — THE FIRST JAN. 6 HEARING:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, announced that its first hearing will happen at prime time.

When?: June 9 at 8 p.m.

What to expect: The committee chair said there could be up to eight hearings in June. What we know, via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch

Show and tell that ruffled some feathers:



During a House Judiciary Committee markup on Thursday to discuss gun measures, a Republican lawmaker, who attended virtually, pulled out a collection of handguns to demonstrate his point.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) pulled out the guns to demonstrate.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) interrupted: “I hope the gun is not loaded.”

Steube shot back: “I’m in my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns.” Video of Steube’s demonstration

The full back and forth

In the White House

Interesting read — ‘Biden’s big problem is reacting, not directing’:



The Hill’s Niall Stanage writes, “President Biden is facing a host of problems, but one overarching difficulty is undercutting his standing and could crater his party’s chances in November‘s midterm elections.”

“Biden seems caught in the posture of reacting to events rather than directing them. He increasingly seems to be appealing forlornly for action rather than making things happen. For a commander in chief, it’s a perilous position.” Read Stanage’s full column

🦠 Latest with COVID

Little kiddos may get vaccinated soon!:



Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The White House said Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 could begin as soon as June 21, if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the shots.”

What still needs to happen: “An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet on June 14 and 15 to consider the applications from Pfizer and Moderna, and Jha said a decision on authorization is expected ‘soon thereafter.’ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would then also have to sign off.” What to expect

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 84.3 million

Death toll: 1,002,993

Current hospitalizations: 22,619

Shots administered: 588 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.7 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

I’ve barely processed the word and she’s already finished spelling it:



@bubbaprog tweeted a clip of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The pace at which she spells these words is WILD. Watch

Prince Louis, I feel this on a deep, deep level:

CNN’s Kate Bennett tweeted, “it’s official i have a new favorite royal family member.

Photos of Louis at the Jubilee celebrations Thursday — incredible

Here is a chair that is not haunted — it even says so:

“That’s definitely something a haunted chair would say..,” @hwardcowan tweeted. Photo — it has more than 1.4 million likes

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Vice President Harris is in Reno, Nev., and Los Angeles today.

9:20 a.m. : Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff left for Reno, Nev.

: Harris and second gentleman left for Reno, Nev. 9:30 a.m. : Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

: Biden received the President’s Daily Brief. 3 p.m. Monday: The Senate returns. The Senate’s Monday agenda

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

10:30 a.m. : Biden delivered remarks on the May jobs report.

: Biden delivered remarks on the May jobs report. 3:40 p.m. : Harris gives remarks on inflation and the economy at the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

: Harris gives remarks on inflation and the economy at the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. 4:30 p.m.: Harris and Emhoff leave Reno, Nev., and fly to Los Angeles

🍩 In lighter news

Today is National Doughnut Day! Tomorrow is National Cheese Day and Sunday is, quite randomly, National Gingerbread Day.

And to mix things up today, I’ll leave you with a single photo of a piranha. That is all.