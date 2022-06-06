The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Chaotic June kicks off in DC

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

Via The Associated Press’s Jill Lawless, “British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.”

Why: “The charismatic leader renowned for his ability to connect with voters has recently struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others.”

When is the vote happening?: Around 1–3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The vote probably won’t succeed, but it’s still a big deal: “With no clear front-runner to succeed Johnson, most political observers think he will defeat the challenge and remain prime minister. But the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding a vote represents a watershed moment for him — and a narrow victory would leave him a hobbled leader whose days are likely numbered.” More on how Johnson got to this point

Live updates from The New York Times

🚨 Happening on Thursday

This may be triggering for some:



The House committee that has been investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its first hearing this week to present its findings.

When is the first hearing?: 8 p.m. EDT Thursday — yes, during prime time.

Who is testifying?: “The committee has not yet announced who will testify at the first hearing, but it has pledged to release never before seen footage from Jan. 6.”

The committee’s biggest challenge: “The challenge is making a captivating case for a wide audience, particularly those who feel they already know what happened that day or who are ready to move on from the attack.”

^ Why? Most people have an opinion already: “While 52 percent said it’s important to learn more about what happened, 48 percent said it was ‘time to move on,’ [according to a University of Massachusetts Amherst poll]. The divide is almost entirely partisan.”

A strategy decision — from New York University School of Law’s Ryan Goodman: “I think the most important [thing] might be this is not perceived as a Trump versus Biden frame, which the first impeachment hearing pretty much was, but rather it imparts a Trump versus Pence framework. I think that there are many people that are concerned about the direct threat to Mike Pence that occurred on Jan. 6.”

What else to expect, via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch

➤ ‘HOW BIDEN PLANS TO HANDLE THE JAN. 6 HEARINGS’:

Politico’s Laura Barrón-López writes, “The president will monitor but not react in real time. But the real audience is the public and … [Attorney General] Merrick Garland.” Why Biden is keeping his distance

➤WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

“The House Rules Committee is scheduled to take up two pieces of gun legislation on Tuesday in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.”

Keep in mind: Any legislation that passes in the House will likely face major hurdles in the Senate. A bipartisan group of senators are currently negotiating potential gun legislation. Those negotiations are what to watch.

More on what’s happening this week in Congress, via The Hill’s Mychael Schnell

🏛 The Supreme Court

Expect a wild, wild month:

“As the most controversial Supreme Court term in recent memory winds down, the justices have yet to decide a whopping 33 cases.”

When to expect the opinions on these major cases?: The court’s term usually ends by the end of June or early July. So, expect those major case opinions to be sprinkled in between now and then.

Five major topics to expect: Abortion, guns, religion, immigration and climate change. Quick primers on each, via The Hill’sJohn Kruzel

🐒 News this morning

Monkeypox may have reached DC:



Via The Hill’s Joseph Choi, “The first possible monkeypox case in Washington, D.C., has been identified in a resident who recently traveled to Europe.”

Keep in mind — the public health risk is low: “The infected resident is isolating, and close contacts are being identified and monitored. According to DC Health, no other cases have been identified as of Sunday, and the risk to the public still remains low.” What we know

🦠 Latest with COVID

The third summer of the pandemic feels *much* different:



Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “Even as infections rise to levels that are four to five times higher than the same point last year, the push for normalcy is winning out.”

Because we can breathe a sigh of relief: “Experts say it’s not surprising; because of widespread vaccinations and treatments available, many people no longer see the virus as the threat it once was.”

Why last year was different: “A year ago, there was widespread optimism as cases were so low that the virus seemed on the verge of being defeated. Yet mitigation measures, namely masks and vaccination requirements, remained in place.”

Compared to now: “Now, almost all masks or vaccine requirements have been deliberately abandoned or overturned in court. The U.S. is averaging about 100,000 new cases every day, but movie studios are releasing summer blockbusters to packed theaters, families are celebrating weddings, and bars and restaurants are full.”

How the U.S. has shifted to living with COVID-19

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 84.5 million

Death toll: 1,003,803

Current hospitalizations: 19,873

Shots administered: 589 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.7 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

⏱ On tap

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Los Angeles, Calif.

9:30 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 3 p.m. : The Senate returns. Today’s Senate agenda

: The Senate returns. 5:25 p.m. : Harris hosts a roundtable with faith leaders to discuss reproductive health care.

: Harris hosts a roundtable with faith leaders to discuss reproductive health care. 5:30 p.m. : A Senate cloture vote on Alex Wagner ’s nomination to be an assistant secretary of the Air Force.

: A Senate cloture vote on ’s nomination to be an assistant secretary of the Air Force. 7 p.m. : Harris participates in a tour of the Summit of the Americas Civil Society Forum Initiatives Fair.

: Harris participates in a tour of the Summit of the Americas Civil Society Forum Initiatives Fair. 1 p.m. Wednesday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Closing the Gaps in Health Insurance.” Featured speakers: Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C) and Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.). Details and how to RSVP

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

2 p.m. : State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds a press briefing. Livestream

: State Department spokesperson holds a press briefing. 2:30 p.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream

: White House press secretary holds a press briefing.

