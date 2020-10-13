The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Barrett faces questions from senators, doesn’t use notes

Sponsored by Facebook

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senators question Amy Coney Barrett | Barrett asked whether a president can delay election | Won’t answer hypothetical question | Feinstein asks about Roe v. Wade | Barrett isn’t using notes | Johnson & Johnson delays COVID-19 vaccine trials after ‘unexplained illness’ | Alarm grows over Trump’s poll watchers | Trump campaigns in Pa. while Biden visits Fla. | Romney urges leaders to ‘lower the heat’ | 20-year-old’s cooking adventure goes viral

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

We’ve moved onto the questioning part of the program:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, is facing a marathon of questions today from senators on the Judiciary Committee.

How long each senator will have for questions: 30 minutes https://cbsn.ws/310YGmV

Today’s hearing livestream: https://cs.pn/2SRlaSM

FROM THE HEARING:

Barrett on whether a president can delay an election — *cough,* I wonder why this hypothetical question was posed: “If that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs…If I give off-the-cuff answers, then I would be basically a legal pundit.” Video of her response: https://bit.ly/2GLb8jW

On Roe v. Wade: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said to Barrett, “It’s distressing not to get a straight answer. So let me try again. Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe was wrongly decided?” Barrett responded: “Senator, I completely understand why you are asking the question, but again I can’t pre-commit or say yes.” Watch the full back and forth: https://bit.ly/2Ilm87L

On George Floyd: “Sen Durbin: What impact did the George Floyd video have on you? Barrett: ‘Given that I have two black children, that was very, very personal for my family.’ She says she and her [17 year-old] daughter Vivian, who was adopted from Haiti, ‘wept together.’” (Via PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor) https://bit.ly/3727I6M

On the process for cases: “Judges can’t just wake up one day and say ‘I have an agenda. I like guns. I hate guns. I like abortion. I hate abortion.’ and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world.” Watch: https://bit.ly/312hrGs

On the late Justice Antonin Scalia: “Amy Coney Barrett says Antonin Scalia was a mentor to her but if she’s confirmed, ‘You wouldn’t be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett.’” https://bit.ly/36ZmJX0

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Wow, that’s pretty impressive:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2GLUHE1

I love these photos of the photographers: https://bit.ly/3708Fg7

Outside the hearing: “Well look who’s outside the Senate Hart building, where Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing is taking place: Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right, white supremacist group Proud Boys. People are taking pics with him.” Photo tweeted by the Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery) https://bit.ly/3lGZeWT

Photo of some of the protesters yesterday: https://bit.ly/3lUjogr

Throwback: Here is video of Joe Biden during the confirmation hearing for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch the clip from 1993 — Biden has a bit more hair!: https://bit.ly/34VpHsT

WHY KAMALA HARRIS MUST WALK A ~VERY~ FINE LINE DURING THIS HEARING:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who turned in a solid performance during her debate against Vice President Mike Pence last week, faces another test this week during Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, in which Democrats want to avoid making any big mistakes before Election Day.” Why she can’t be too aggressive: https://bit.ly/33Ulkzm

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Mitt Romney is telling everyone to CHILL:

In a tweet this morning, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is urging political leaders to “lower the heat” in American politics.

Excerpt: “I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation … The rapid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate world to dangerous action.”

Romney’s message to political leaders: “It is time to lower the heat. Leaders must tone it down.”

Read Romney’s full message: https://bit.ly/313fWI3

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Whoa, the ‘L’ word is being used:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “A landslide victory for Joe Biden is now a realistic possibility.” https://bit.ly/2GSrp6w

How so: “[Biden] has a lead of around 10 percentage points over President Trump in national polling averages, and he is up across almost all the battleground states. Trump faces low job approval ratings, bad marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and an ever-decreasing number of opportunities to change the direction of the race.”

The debates can change things, but: “The first debate has come and gone, and the second scheduled clash has been canceled. Only one more debate, set for Oct. 22, remains.”

Putting this into context: “No challenger to an incumbent president since Bill Clinton almost 30 years ago has been in such a strong position as Biden with such a short period of time until Election Day.”

What to know about this: https://bit.ly/2GSrp6w

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/37ezdKP

What do you mean, *insert air quotes* ‘poll watchers?’:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Concern over voter intimidation is growing among Democrats and some observers as the Trump campaign calls for poll watchers to be dispatched across the country.” https://bit.ly/3lNDk4x

Back story: “President Trump‘s reelection campaign argues that poll watchers are essential in combating voter fraud, despite a number of studies failing to find widespread evidence of voter fraud at polling sites or by mail. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the weekend suggested that voter intimidation could result in him losing the election.”

Happening in Texas:

This tweet has nearly 30k likes so far.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3nKpMZa

And in Kentucky:

Watch: https://bit.ly/313L8qF

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,806,186

U.S. death toll: 215,101

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

A second company working on a COVID-19 vaccine has halted trials:

“Johnson & Johnson announced Monday that it had become the second company to halt its trials on a COVID-19 vaccine due to an ‘unexplained illness’ affecting a trial participant.” https://bit.ly/2SWUyjb

NOTABLE TWEETS:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C., and is holding a campaign rally in Pennsylvania tonight. Vice President Pence is in Wisconsin today.

10:45 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Milwaukee.

1:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wis.

5:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

5:50 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Johnstown, Pa.

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pa.

9:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

2:25 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The topic: Policies affecting senior citizens. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2SWGSVn

4:30 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Miramar, Fla. Livestream: https://cs.pn/33Vfmhs

7 p.m. EDT: The West Virginia gubernatorial debate. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3jXsXKJ

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Yorkshire Pudding Day.

And to brighten you Tuesday, find out what cute lil’ animal is in this shirt pocket: https://bit.ly/3jW24XJ