The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Third vaccine candidate with 90% efficacy

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill's 12:30 Report – Breaking: Biden to name first Latino to lead DHS, John Kerry for climate czar: NYT | Other new Biden Cabinet officials | Third vaccine candidate with 90% efficacy | Can handle normal fridge temperatures | Pa. Republicans sue in last-ditch effort | NYT: Biden aides push for pared-down COVID-19 relief deal | Aides dispute NYT report | Women take key roles in Biden administration | Biden expected to name Blinken as secretary of state | COVID-19 fears rise over Thanksgiving travel

NEWS THIS MORNING

Back it in. Everyone, please make room. Keep ‘em coming.:

Drug company AstraZeneca announced this morning that its vaccine developed by Oxford University is around 90 percent effective. https://bit.ly/2J1uG4y

Keep in mind: The trials experimented with the levels of dosing, which led to varied results. “It said two full doses of the vaccine given at least a month apart appeared to be only 62 percent effective at preventing disease, while a half dose followed by a full dose was about 90 percent effective.”

From Oxford Vaccine Trial CEO Andrew Pollard: “We’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 percent effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.”

Why this vaccine could be huge: “AstraZeneca reportedly said it could have up to 200 million doses by the end of the year, around quadruple that of Pfizer. The company also said it could manufacture up to 3 billion doses worldwide by the end of 2021 on a rolling basis.”

And can be stored at a higher temp: “Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the normal immunization distribution system,” Pollard said in a news conference.

Read the full announcement: https://bit.ly/3992o2A

It's Monday of Thanksgiving week!

LATEST IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

News this morning — not giving it up in Pennsylvania:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “A group of Pennsylvania Republicans have filed an emergency lawsuit seeking to block certification of the election results in the Keystone State, which President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes.” https://bit.ly/3kZmNt8

Timing: “The emergency petition, filed in state court this weekend, comes ahead of Monday’s deadline for Pennsylvania counties to certify their voting results, part of the process of formalizing President Trump’s electoral defeat.”

Details: https://bit.ly/3kZmNt8

THE TRUMP CAMP APPEALS THE PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION CHALLENGE DISMISSAL:

https://bit.ly/3kZF3Tn

Slowly back away. No sudden movements. Maybe she won’t even notice:

The Trump campaign tried to distance itself from attorney Sidney Powell after she made increasingly baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud without providing any evidence. https://bit.ly/33abYPc

Statement from President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani: “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Yessss, but…: Powell spoke at the controversial Trump campaign news conference last week alongside Giuliani.

Oh and: Even Trump referred to Powell as a member of his legal team as recently as Nov. 14. https://bit.ly/2J2wdHp

IN THE BIDEN TRANSITION

Breaking — building the Biden administration:

Via The New York Times’s Michael Crowley, “President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. plans to name several top national security picks on Tuesday, his transition office said, including the first Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security, the first woman to head the intelligence community and a former secretary of state, John Kerry, to be his climate czar.” https://nyti.ms/399jhKw

Names: Alejandro Mayorkas to be his secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, his transition office said, and Avril Haines to be his director of national intelligence.”

What we know: https://nyti.ms/399jhKw

Welcome, welcome.:

Via Bloomberg’s Tyler Pager, Jennifer Epstein, and Saleha Mohsin, President-elect Joe Biden names his longtime adviser Antony Blinken as secretary of state, according to three people familiar with the matter, setting out to assemble his cabinet even before Donald Trump concedes defeat.” https://bloom.bg/2KysmCy

Plus: “Jake Sullivan, formerly one of Hillary Clinton’s closest aides, is likely to be named Biden’s national security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be nominated to serve as Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations.”

When to expect an announcement: Tuesday.

Women are key so far in the Biden administration:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester and Morgan Chalfant, “President-elect Joe Biden is facing pressure to lean heavily on women as he fills out his Cabinet. So far, he seems intent on delivering.” https://bit.ly/3fssoqJ

Roles so far: “Biden … has named women to serve as his White House counsel and deputy chief of staff … Several women have been floated for high-level national security positions.”

A few names being floated: https://bit.ly/3fssoqJ

In the transition team: “Fifty-three percent of Biden-Harris senior transition staff are women and 52 percent of all transition staff are women, according to figures from the transition team. More than half of the 500 people serving on Biden’s government agency review team are women.”

IN CONGRESS

‘Stimulus Lite,’ if you will:

The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane, “Advisers to [President-elect Biden] are … pushing for Democratic leaders in Congress to reach a quick stimulus deal with Senate Republicans, even if it falls short of the larger package Democrats have been seeking, according to people familiar with the discussions.” https://nyti.ms/372K6xu

Why this may not sit well with Democrats: “Top Democrats remain publicly adamant that Republicans need to move closer to their opening offer of $2.4 trillion.” But Biden advisers want negotiations to be a priority, which may mean moving closer to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) $500 billion package offer.

This morning — Team JB disputes it:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on Monday pushed back on a report that he would favor a quicker economic relief deal, even if it meant ceding ground on some Democratic demands.” https://bit.ly/3pWNeDu

From transition spokesperson Andrew Bates: “This is incorrect. The President-elect fully supports the Speaker and Leader in their negotiations.”

HAPPENING TODAY:

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris virtually meet with mayors to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. https://bit.ly/3kV61eH

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Why Thanksgiving is making experts anxiously fidget:

Via The Hill’s Jessie Hellmann, “Millions of Americans are likely to gather with their friends and families for Thanksgiving despite rising COVID-19 cases, prompting fears the holidays will only add fuel to the fire and spiral the pandemic further out of control.” https://bit.ly/2J0Ayek

Where we stand: “The U.S. is confirming record-breaking numbers of new cases every day, and millions more people are infected … Deaths and hospitalizations are increasing across the country, and because deaths lag behind cases, fatalities are expected to continue increasing in the coming weeks with no signs of stopping.”

Meaning: “That creates high risk for the holiday season when millions of people will seek solace in visiting their friends and family after a long, stressful year, but experts caution that the safest thing to do, for individuals and society as a whole, is to stay home.”

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 12,261,424

U.S. death toll: 256,837

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context — a month ago today: 8,413,274 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 223,087 had died. https://bit.ly/2J7XsQv

UGH, ANOTHER RECORD NOT TO BRAG ABOUT:

Sunday marked the 20th straight day with more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in the United States. https://bit.ly/2Hy5TEA

NOTABLE TWEETS:

In D.C.:

Wow, they do look similar:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out.

President Trump has no public events scheduled.

Vice President Pence has no public events scheduled.

Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris virtually meet with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. What we know: https://bit.ly/3kV61eH

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EST: The Michigan Bureau of Elections meets to certify the election results. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2UTXWws

