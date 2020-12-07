The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Alibaba – Lawmakers poised to punt government funding, COVID-19 relief talks by another week

Presented by Alibaba

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Congress poised to extend government funding by a week | Coronavirus talks tied in | COVID-19 relief package doesn’t include $1,200 checks | UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday | Ga. to recertify election results after recount | Mich. judge rejects GOP efforts to decertify results | Biden unveils health team | Becerra chosen for HHS | Gives Calif. gov. potential to nominate 3 important posts | Melania announces completed White House tennis pavilion

IN CONGRESS

Writing about government funding fights feels a bit like Groundhog Day these days:

With government funding expiring this Friday, lawmakers are likely to pass a one-week funding bill to buy more time. https://bit.ly/3gimqJI

Why lawmakers aren’t ready to pass a full funding bill just yet: Well, government funding is divided into 12 smaller bills. Negotiators have agreed to the top-line figures but are still working on a list of smaller sticking points.

Sticking points include: “The border wall, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) beds, Veterans Affairs healthcare and environmental riders.”

When the one-week funding bill will be released: Possibly today.

Tacked onto the government funding deadline: Negotiators are trying to lock down a coronavirus relief bill to the government funding package.

WILL THE CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE INCLUDE $1,200 CHECKS TO AMERICANS?:

No, the proposed $908 billion bill is not expected to include direct payments to Americans.

The gist of why: Republicans want a $500 billion bill but may agree to the $908 billion package. Adding direct payments could add roughly $300 billion, so that could be a showstopper. https://bit.ly/3qB7YB9

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

That big defense bill: The House is poised to vote on a big defense bill this week. President Trump has threatened to veto the bill over liability protection for online tech companies, but Republicans are urging the president to back down. What happens if Trump vetoes: Lawmakers could try to override Trump’s veto.

Arms sale: “The Senate could vote as soon as this week to try to block Trump’s arms sale to the United Arab Emirates.”

Iran: “The House is slated to vote on a resolution rebuking the Iran government for its state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and human rights violations.”

And, of course, more nominations.

Full breakdown from The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke: https://bit.ly/3gimqJI

It’s Monday. Today is the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

NEWS THIS MORNING

Georgia is signed, sealed, delivered. Joe, it’s yours:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said on Monday that he will recertify the results of the state’s presidential election after a recount completed last week reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.” https://bit.ly/3mTQM7M

Raffensperger said during a news conference: “It’s been 34 days since the election on Nov. 3. We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged.”

A rejection in Michigan:

“A federal judge on Monday rejected Michigan Republicans’ effort to have their state’s election results decertified.” https://bit.ly/2JWJQbl

Back story: “The lawsuit against Michigan’s governor and other state officials was filed the day before Thanksgiving, days after Michigan’s vote count — which showed Biden ahead by more than 150,000 votes — had been certified.”

The complaint: “The complaint alleged widespread malfeasance from elections officials and voting fraud, and asked the court to order the governor to ‘transmit certified election results that state that President Donald Trump is the winner of the election.’ ”

LATEST WITH THE BIDEN TRANSITION

And now introducing … drumroll please … the health care team!:

President-elect Biden announced his health team this morning. https://bit.ly/37Hwfgb

Secretary of Health and Human Services: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D)

Surgeon general: Vivek Murthy

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director: Rochelle Walensky

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director: It will still be Anthony Fauci.

WHY THIS HHS PICK IS BIG FOR CALIFORNIA:

Via Politico’s Jeremy B. White and Carla Marinucci, “California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a perfect storm of political opportunity now that Xavier Becerra‘s departure gives him the chance to fill a third high-profile statewide office and shape the state’s power structure for years.” https://politi.co/3opDOim

Why three positions to fill: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s Senate seat, Becerra’s post and depending on who filles Harris’s seat, it could open a third powerful position.

(!): “If Newsom chooses odds-on favorite Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Harris’ seat, the governor would have the exceptionally rare power to name three people to coveted statewide posts within weeks, potentially cementing a decade of governance in an overwhelmingly Democratic state.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Happening tomorrow — the Pfizer vaccines start in the UK:

Via CNN’s Laura Smith-Spark, Mia Alberti and Niamh Kennedy, “Britain’s healthcare providers are gearing up to start giving the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, less than a week after the United Kingdom became the first Western nation to approve a Covid-19 vaccine.” https://cnn.it/2VKW7Cm

When the vaccinations will start: On Tuesday

Timing for recipients: Patients will receive the second dose three weeks after the first.

Everything we know about the rollout: https://cnn.it/2VKW7Cm

WHERE YOU ARE IN LINE FOR THE VACCINE — THE NEW YORK TIMES HAS A CALCULATOR:

If you enter your age, county, whether you are an essential worker or have health risks, The New York Times will estimate when you will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Test it out: https://nyti.ms/3oygsr8

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 14,769,353

U.S. death toll: 282,375

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

IN OTHER NEWS

Speaking of Groundhog Day, it could be 2016 for another 4 years:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “The clock is ticking down on President Trump’s time in the White House, but he shows no sign of departing the political stage. Speculation is growing louder that Trump will consider another presidential bid in 2024.” https://bit.ly/36QeXOM

Why Republicans are watching closely: “Whether he ultimately jumps into that race or not, the fact that he might do so has huge effects, complicating the electoral calculus for other contenders.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Announced this morning — this is a major upgrade:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3go8i1G

For context — here’s a picture of what it looked like before: https://bit.ly/3lX2Fs5

Happening in the Supreme Court:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2VL2lSS

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris receive the President’s Daily Brief and then meet with transition advisers.

Noon: President Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable in the Oval Office. Vice President Pence attended. Keep in mind: This is closed to press.

Noon: The House meets.

12:45 p.m. EST: President Trump has lunch with Vice President Pence.

2 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

2 – 4 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3mXdnjO

Dec. 10: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Doing Better in America.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/33H6v2A

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EST: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the case Germany v. Philipp. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2VQ5Uac

1 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Aspiration & Resilience: Arab Youth in the COVID-19 Era.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/37GehL3

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Cotton Candy Day!

Ok, you have to laugh at this either way:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2JMcImR

And because this is objectively impressive, here’s a hidden camera set up to see how the pug makes it out of the gate: https://bit.ly/3qDNRSP

This pup deserves to be out of there with that maneuver!