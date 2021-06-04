The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senate rules change Biden’s calculus

IN CONGRESS

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a GOP filibuster only one more time in 2021 is forcing Democratic lawmakers to rethink how they can advance President Biden’s agenda.” https://bit.ly/3fOpnmw

Why this is newsy: Democrats thought they could pass two (!) more reconciliation bills this year. But nope, just once more.

What this means: Democrats are thinking that the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package should be even higher because it’s their one big chance to pass a package without Republicans blocking.

When can they sidestep the filibuster after that one time?: After April 1, 2022 — though that’s a few months before the midterms and the political dynamics could be very different by then.

How this changes Biden’s calculus: https://bit.ly/3fOpnmw

The most evergreen sentence I will ever write — Joe Manchin is unsure whether to support the Dem bill:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that he doesn’t yet support Democrats trying to go it alone to pass an infrastructure package, even as a growing number of his colleagues are running out of patience. https://bit.ly/3uPQ4vp

Manchin told CNN: “We need to do something in a bipartisan way. … We’re not going to get everything but we can move forward. These take time. I know everyone is in a hurry right now … We’ve got to work together and that takes a lot of time and energy and patience.” Watch Manchin’s full reasoning: https://bit.ly/3vTNMwL

NBC asked Manchin whether Democrats should pass the bill without GOP support: “I don’t think we should,” Manchin replied. I really don’t.”

NEWS THIS MORNING

The U.S. added 559,000 jobs in May, the Labor Department reported this morning. https://bit.ly/3vRfoCt

Because I know the figure ‘559,000’ means nothing to most of you: Economists had predicted that roughly 671,000 new jobs would be added in May after April’s disappointing 266,000. Even though the jobs report came in lower than expectations, it’s still much better than April.

The unemployment rate dropped, too!: “The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent, from 6.1 percent the previous month.”

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Local leaders are pressuring Biden: ‘Cancel ‘em, cancel ‘em, Joe! Do it, Joe.’:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Marty Johnson, “Local leaders are stepping up the pressure on President Biden to tackle the issue of student debt by taking official action in their own jurisdictions that they hope will urge him to forgive some college loans.” https://bit.ly/3uTyUwZ

“The District of Columbia and several other city governments have passed resolutions that call on the federal government to act on student loan cancellations. The moves come as Biden laid out new measures toward economic equity this week, an issue that student loan advocates say could be tackled in part by canceling student loans.”

TIDBIT ON JAN. 6

Mike Pence vented a bit:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday offered his most extensive comments to date on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, calling it a ‘dark’ and ‘tragic’ day in history, but accused Democrats of using the events that day to divide the country.” https://bit.ly/3pmZyx9

Where Pence made the comments: Speaking at dinner in the ever-popular landmark for future presidential hopefuls: New Hampshire.

What Pence had to say about Trump — they don’t see eye to eye: “You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

Video of the event: https://bit.ly/2SNZw5b

MEANWHILE — DEMOCRATS ARE BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD FOR INVESTIGATING JAN. 6:

The options Democrats are mulling, via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong: https://bit.ly/3pt5zZi

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘Attacks on Fauci grow more intense, personal and conspiratorial’:

Via Politico’s Natasha Korecki and Sarah Owermohle, “For over a year, Anthony Fauci has been a bogeyman for conservatives, who have questioned his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and accused him of quietly undermining then-President Donald Trump. But those attacks took on a whole new level of vitriol this week, to the point that one social media analysis described it as highly misleading and at least one platform pulled down some posts, citing false content.” https://politi.co/3fOQ5eM

Why now: Fauci’s emails were released after a Freedom of Information Act request from several media publications.

The full story is worth reading: https://politi.co/3fOQ5eM

FUN READ — HERE’S A LIST OF THE BEST FREEBIES AND PROMOTIONS FOR PEOPLE WHO GET VACCINATED:

Some of these promos are pretty wild. The list, compiled by People’s Sophie Dodd and Janine Puhak: https://bit.ly/3vTHjSf

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,327,273

U.S. death toll: 596,445

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 298 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 999,474 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is on his way back to Washington, D.C.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:55 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Rehoboth Beach, Del., and head back to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on the May jobs report. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fQeCjF

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/34O1tRO

3 p.m. EDT: Social media briefing from press secretary Jen Psaki. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3uSxliX

