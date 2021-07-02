The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Biden takes victory lap after robust jobs report

Presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Robust June jobs report | Demand for services disrupted during COVID-19 returns | Biden celebrates | U.S. vacates Afghan airfield | Big step in withdrawal | Supreme Court voting restriction ruling raises temp. in Congress | Legal, political dangers for Trump increase | Wild storms in DC | Celebrating the Fourth in DC

NEWS THIS MORNING

A check in the ‘win’ column!:

The U.S. economy added a robust 850,000 jobs in June as the demand for services disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic returns. https://bit.ly/3AjN8uV

What economists had predicted: A gain of around 700,000 jobs.

On the other hand: “The labor force participation rate stayed roughly even at 61.6 percent, a sign that many Americans are still unable to return to the workforce. There were also 6.4 million Americans who did not seek a job in June — and therefore not counted as unemployed — but want to work, up from 5 million before the pandemic.”

TIDBIT FROM THE HILL’S SYLVAN LANE:

“A #JobsDay stat that caught my eye: The number of Americans who said a COVID-19 related reason prevented them from looking for work dropped to 1.6 million in June, down 900,000 from 2.5 million in May.” https://bit.ly/3AmwvyR

Did Joe Biden just try to start ‘the wave?’ And is Jen Psaki hiding red, white and blue face paint under the podium…?:

President Biden celebrated the jobs report this morning, holding a press conference to tout the economic recovery so far.

Have a cold, American beer this weekend: “Today’s job news brought us something else to celebrate,” Biden said to kick off the holiday weekend. https://bit.ly/3dC5NIM

Livestream of Biden’s morning press conference: https://bit.ly/2TxkcPv

IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Vacated for the first time in nearly 20 years:

Via The Associated Press’s Kathy Gannon, “After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday.” https://bit.ly/3wcJ3FJ

What happened to the airfield?: “The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety.”

Details: https://bit.ly/3wcJ3FJ

HEADLINES ACROSS MEDIA OUTLETS:

The New York Times: “U.S. Leaves Its Last Afghan Base, Effectively Ending Operations” https://nyti.ms/3yhcUyd

The Wall Street Journal: “U.S. Shuts Down Bagram Air Base as Afghanistan Pullout Speeds Up: Leaving the installation removes most of the remaining U.S. capability to provide air support from inside the country” https://on.wsj.com/3dyISOj

The Washington Post: “U.S. military vacates main air base in Afghanistan, underscoring withdrawal expected within days” https://wapo.st/3AoKEf1

Fox News: “U.S. forces pull out of Bagram Air base in Afghanistan: US forces will continue to assist Afghanistan through September with airstrikes against the Taliban” https://fxn.ws/3AkaBw1

IN THE SUPREME COURT

Nope, not taking your appeal:

Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig, “The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a case over a Washington state florist’s refusal to service a wedding for a same-sex couple, letting stand a state court’s ruling that the shop had engaged in unlawful discrimination over sexual orientation.” https://bit.ly/3dVdHgH

Was this expected?: “The move was surprising for a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that has seemed eager to wade into legal fights over whether nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people are at odds with the First Amendment.”

IN CONGRESS

The thermostat just rose a few degrees in Congress:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “A controversial 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday upholding Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona has upped the ante for this year’s voting rights debate in Congress.” https://bit.ly/3dCcmv3

What to expect: “It also means that calls to reform the Senate’s rules will only continue to grow, despite recent declarations from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) that they will not support eliminating or curtailing the filibuster.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3dCcmv3

Liz Cheney’s sitting at a new lunch table these days:

IN THE GOP

Things are getting a bit scary for Trump:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “The legal and political dangers facing former President Trump became a lot more real Thursday, when his closest lieutenant in running his businesses, Allen Weisselberg, gave himself up to prosecutors at dawn.” https://bit.ly/3qFt9T4

Details of the charges: “Weisselberg, along with the Trump Organization, was formally charged in court a few hours later. He was brought into court handcuffed. The 15-count indictment alleges that Weisselberg committed grand larceny and tax fraud, and that the Trump Organization was complicit in many of those offenses. The core of the issue is whether perks for Weisselberg and other Trump employees were hidden in order to evade tax.”

BY THE WAY — TRUMP’S CFO PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO FRAUD AND CONSPIRACY CHARGES:

What we know: https://bit.ly/3AoIxI7

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

A win for J&J:

Via NPR’s Barbara Campbell, “Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine offers strong protection against the delta variant of the coronavirus, the company said Thursday. And the protection appears to last at least eight months.” What we know: https://n.pr/3jCt2WQ

What about Pfizer and Moderna?: “The results follow similar announcements about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in the fight against the fast-spreading delta strain.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,679,997

U.S. death toll: 605,038

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 328 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.12 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

