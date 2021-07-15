The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Merkel visits the White House before stepping down

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: IRS sends first checks to parents | Schumer sets up key vote on infrastructure deal | McCarthy meets with Trump | J&J recalls Neutrogena, Aveeno sunscreen | Senate GOP invites Janet Yellen to brief on debt ceiling & inflation | Vaccine hesitancy causes worries

HAPPENING TODAY

Angela’s in the (white) HOUSE!:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting President Biden at the White House today, ahead of her retirement from office in September. https://bit.ly/3eo4xt3

What to expect from their meeting: “The two are expected to endorse the ‘Washington Declaration’ outlining their common vision for cooperation on shared policy challenges and their commitment to upholding democracy and the international rules-based order.”

Where the U.S. and Germany do not agree: “The two countries are at odds over key issues including Berlin’s pursuit of a Russian natural gas pipeline, called Nord Stream 2 … The U.S. and Germany are also at odds over a decision to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. The Biden administration believes that greater access to the development of the vaccine will help increase its distribution globally.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3eo4xt3

HAPPENING AT 4:15 P.M. EDT:

President Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are scheduled to hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kiczHP

Like in a video game, there’s a tiny ‘$$’ floating above children’s heads:

Via The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein, beginning today, the IRS has started sending monthly checks to households with children, in a major policy effort to help parents. https://wapo.st/36FfUZj

Details: “The benefit … provides $300 per child under age 6, as well as $250 per child 6 or older. The administration previously said that roughly 88 percent of all U.S. children nationwide would receive the aid.”

What to expect and how this is a major test for Biden: https://wapo.st/36FfUZj

AT 11:45 A.M. EDT THIS MORNING:

President Biden and Vice President Harris delivered remarks to mark the first checks being sent out. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2VN4b91

IN CONGRESS

Let’s put it to a vote!:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday said the Senate will vote to open debate on the bipartisan infrastructure deal Wednesday, setting up a key test vote on the legislation.” https://bit.ly/3B3rnzY

Today’s vote: 60 votes are needed to begin debate on the bill. That means that if all Democrats vote “yes,” they will also need at least 10 Republicans to agree.

Also happening today: “Wednesday is also the deadline Schumer has set for Democrats to be ready to ‘move forward’ on a separate budget resolution that tees up $3.5 trillion in spending. The party hopes to pass its budget and the budget reconciliation package with just Democratic votes.”

Why it is timed this way: “Schumer’s strategy, announced on the Senate floor, is a hardball strategy to try to force both the bipartisan group to finalize their deal on their $1.2 trillion over eight years bill as they continue to work through final hurdles.”

HOW BIDEN SHIFTS FROM OBAMA WHEN IT COMES TO THE SENATE:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Brett Samuels: https://bit.ly/2Tdpdg9

At the Capitol last night:

Give us the 4-1-1, Janet:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “A group of Senate Republicans have invited Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to brief them at a private lunch meeting on the looming expiration of the federal debt ceiling on July 31 and on signs of rapidly rising inflation, which has driven up the cost of goods around the nation.” https://bit.ly/3ifNzya

What the group of Republican senators want to know: “GOP senators want to know for how long the Treasury Department will be able to use ‘extraordinary measures’ to keep the nation from defaulting on its debt obligations after the debt ceiling expires this month and more generally her view of the consequences of rising inflation and the mounting federal debt.”

HAPPENING IN NEW JOISEY

Don and Kev’s great adventure:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is meeting with former President Trump today at Trump’s New Jersey golf course. https://bit.ly/2UdmO5A

The topic of the meeting — lots!: “Much to discuss!” Trump wrote in a statement about the meeting.

Have they met since Trump left office?: Yes, this will be their second in-person meeting since January.

GETTING TRACTION

Read this if you have Aveeno or Neutrogena sunscreen:

Via The Associated Press’s Linda A. Johnson, “Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.” https://bit.ly/3ihI8it

The list of recalled sunscreens:

Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen

How the chemical got into the sunscreen: It’s unclear. The company said it is looking into that.

If you have these products: Stop using them. You can call J&J’s customer service for a refund. How to do that: https://bit.ly/3ihI8it

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Vaccine hesitancy is what we should be worried about:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan and Morgan Chalfant, “Growing GOP resistance to COVID-19 vaccines is raising alarms among public health experts and creating a major challenge as the U.S. tries to move past a pandemic that has lasted almost a year and a half.” https://bit.ly/3kkRXi4

This is pretty astounding number: “More than 99 percent of the people now dying from the virus are unvaccinated, experts say, and the vaccines have been found to be remarkably safe and effective after tens of millions of people have received them.”

But some conservatives aren’t buying it: “Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference cheered talk of a lower-than-expected vaccination rate over the weekend. Tennessee is ending outreach to adolescents on vaccines, including for COVID-19, amid pressure from state GOP lawmakers. And a range of conservative media hosts and lawmakers have expressed concerns over the vaccine and the Biden administration’s outreach efforts.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3kkRXi4

HOW THE COVID-19 SPIKE RAISES THE STAKES FOR BOTH BIDEN AND REPUBLICANS:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3Bg72Yv

The Delta variant is more rampant:

Via The New York Times’s Mitch Smith, “Reports of new coronavirus cases are rising again across the United States, a discouraging trend fueled by the spread of the Delta variant and the sputtering vaccination campaign.” https://nyti.ms/3yXuN5x

Why we shouldn’t panic: “Nearly half of all Americans are fully vaccinated, cases and hospitalizations remain at a fraction of their peak and deaths are occurring at some of the lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic.”

What to know about the rising cases: https://nyti.ms/3yXuN5x

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,948,497

U.S. death toll: 608,141

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 335 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 548,045 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

A demonstration smorgasbord, if you will:

Those are some ‘90s shorts if I’ve ever seen ‘em:

The full photos: https://bit.ly/3xM6IhN

