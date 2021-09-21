The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems attempt to tie government funding, Ida relief to debt limit

Presented by Facebook

NEWS THIS MORNING

This is what we in the business call ~making it a later problem~:

House Democrats just released a bill to extend federal government funding from Oct. 1 through Dec. 3, punting the spending fight until the holidays. https://bit.ly/3hQ1pbm

^ And on the debt ceiling: The bill would suspend the debt limit until 2022.

What now?: The bill is expected to hit the House floor today where it is expected to easily pass.

The hard part: The bill doesn’t appear to have the votes in the Senate. At least 10 Republican votes are needed to pass it.

How Democrats are trying to make the ‘no’ vote harder for Republicans: “The bill also includes $28.6 billion to address recent natural disasters, including for Hurricane Ida, which recently ravaged the South and the East Coast.”

That’s a tough ‘no’ vote for lawmakers in those districts.

Read the text of the bill: https://bit.ly/3Cyw8Bv

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

GETTING TRACTION

Hey, the UN General Assembly is trendy now! Policy peeps, this is your TIME:

Via The Washington Post’s Michelle Ye Hee Lee, “More than 1 million people tuned in to what felt like the hottest event on the Internet on Monday: A speech at the United Nations General Assembly meeting — that is, a speech by the K-pop superstar boy band BTS.” https://wapo.st/3tWlr8R

Is It AlWaYs ThIS pOpUlAr?!: “The U.N. General Assembly meeting is typically attended by policymakers and politicians and is not generally known for attracting widespread interest.”

What happened: “Legions of BTS fans, a hyper-organized online community that can mobilize in an instant, flooded the United Nations’ official YouTube channel Monday with their signature purple heart emoji, along with tons of crying emoji, thumbs-up emoji and every other heart emoji available — as the band’s members promoted their generation and encouraged the use of vaccines.”

^ That’s a pretty good message, tbh.

THIS MORNING — PRESIDENT BIDEN SPOKE DURING THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY:

Biden’s theme: “to rally nations behind confronting urgent global challenges like the coronavirus pandemic and climate change”

Breakdown from The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Alex Gangitano: https://bit.ly/3zzAfvq

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Another round of J&J, on the house!:

Via The New York Times’s Carl Zimmer, “A second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine substantially increased its protection against Covid-19, the company announced Tuesday morning.” https://nyti.ms/2XCYFqf

Details: “In a clinical trial, researchers found that two doses of the vaccine delivered 94 percent efficacy against mild to severe Covid-19 in the United States, up from 74 percent conferred with a single shot, the company reported. And two shots showed 100 percent efficacy against severe disease, although that estimate had a wide range of uncertainty.”

What now?: The data has been sent to the Food and Drug Administration for review.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 42,294,019

U.S. death toll: 676,347

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 386 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 774,627 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE GOP

Please take one — and view my six-point plan to take over the world.:

Via CNN’s Jamie Gangel and Jeremy Herb, President Trump’s lawyer John Eastman gave then-Vice President Pence a six-point plan for how to overturn the 2020 presidential election for Trump, according to a memo obtained by veteran journalist Bob Woodward and The Washington Post’s Robert Costa in their new book, “Peril.” https://cnn.it/3hSfmp7

Read the two-page memo from Trump’s lawyer: https://cnn.it/3hOXIm4

Tidbit — Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) saw the memo: “[The book ‘Peril’] details how Eastman’s memo was sent to GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and how Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to convince fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of election fraud. But both Lee and Graham scoffed at the arguments and found they had no merit.”

LITTLE TIDBIT ABOUT TRUMP’S LAWYER:

Vox’s Ian Millhiser tweeted, “So, funny story. The first time that I ever heard of Kyrsten Sinema was when I saw her utterly destroy John Eastman at a hearing on birthright citizenship when she was still a state senator.” https://bit.ly/3hTOQM2

NEW POLL — TRUMP IS DOMINATING THE 2024 FIELD:

Nearly 6 in 10 Republicans polled said they would vote for former President Trump in 2024 if he is on the ballot, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill. https://bit.ly/3EGC1hN

Any other clear favorites? Nope.: “Former Vice President Mike Pence notches a distant second place with 13 percent support among GOP voters, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party, scored only 9 percent … [F]ormer U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are tied for fourth place, garnering 3 percent support each.”

IN CONGRESS

Onto Plans B through H:

Via The Hill’s Rafael Bernal, “Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people.” https://bit.ly/3tZ5w9M

Dems’ backup plan: “At the top of the list is a congressional mandate for the executive to change the registry date for certain undocumented immigrants and beneficiaries of humanitarian parole programs, essentially implementing a statute of limitations for past unauthorized entries.”

Another backup plan: “Another option would be a similar change to a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act known as 245(i), which allows a family member to petition to adjust the status of a relative.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3tZ5w9M

I had to do a double-take here:

Agreed! I support every tweet on the matter.:

