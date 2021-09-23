The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – All hands on deck in negotiating $3.5T reconciliation bill

Presented by Facebook

via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

IN CONGRESS

I’ll tell *you* how this will go:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has signaled to colleagues in both chambers that she will not put the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package on the House floor for a vote until it’s clear that it can also pass the 50-50 Senate.” https://bit.ly/3nZNO4Z

The holdup: “Some Democrats are calling for the House to move as soon as possible on the package, even if two key centrist votes in the Senate, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), haven’t yet signed off on it.”

Pelosi doesn’t want a repeat of 2009: “Pelosi has no intention of replaying what happened in 2009, when Democrats last controlled Congress and the White House and moderate House Democrats took an extremely tough vote on sweeping climate change legislation only for the bill to never come to the Senate floor.”

WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN REPORTEDLY TOLD MODERATES TO DO:

Sen. Manchin said President Biden told moderate lawmakers to come up with a number they would support for the reconciliation bill. The gist: Some moderates are uncomfortable with the $3.5 trillion price tag. https://bit.ly/2W4O7Qn

JUST ANNOUNCED — THERE HAS BEEN SOME MOVEMENT:

“Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday morning announced that the Senate, House and White House have reached a deal on a ‘framework’ to pay for the massive human infrastructure spending package they hope to pass this fall under budget reconciliation.” What we know: https://bit.ly/2XKNHzH

It’s Thursday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook invested $13B in teams and technology to enhance safety We’ve invested $13 billion in teams and technology over the last 5 years to enhance safety. It’s working: In just the past few months, we took down 1.7 billion fake accounts to stop bad actors from doing harm. But there’s more to do. Learn more about how we’re working to help you connect safely.

NEWS THIS MORNING

A US diplomat resigned over treatment of Haitian migrants:

Via The New York Times’s Lara Jakes, “A senior American diplomat who oversees Haiti policy has resigned, two U.S. officials said, submitting a letter to the State Department that excoriated the Biden administration’s ‘inhumane, counterproductive decision’ to send Haitian migrants back to a country that has been wracked this summer by a deadly earthquake and political turmoil.” https://nyti.ms/3EHJqgW

Diplomat Daniel Foote’s reasoning: “In his stinging resignation letter, dated Wednesday, Mr. Foote criticized the Biden administration for deporting some of the thousands of the Haitian migrants who had traveled to the Texas border from Mexico and Central America in recent days.”

Read the resignation letter, first reported by PBS: https://to.pbs.org/3nYe0Nh

WHAT SPARKED THIS:

Via The Associated Press’s Juan A. Lozano, Eric Gay, Elliot Spagat and Maria Verza, “More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and faced criticism for using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.” https://bit.ly/3CKz2U1

‘WHY MANY THOUSANDS OF HAITIANS CONVERGED ON THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER’:

Via CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf: https://cnn.it/3hZP44u

MEANWHILE — SCHUMER URGED BIDEN TO STOP DEPORTING HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS ALONG THE BORDER:

“I urge President Biden and [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws,” Schumer said. More from Schumer: https://bit.ly/3i1aEWa

THE GOVERNMENT FUNDING DEADLINE

This is what we call a ‘Jesus, take the wheel’ situation:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Congress is charging toward a government shutdown and debt default and appears to have no backup plan roughly a week before federal agencies would have to shutter their doors.” https://bit.ly/3CEGvUt

The situation: “The Senate will vote as soon as Monday on a House-passed bill that would fund the government into early December and suspend the debt ceiling through 2022. But Republicans will block that bill from getting the 10 votes needed to break a filibuster because of the debt ceiling hike, and GOP senators stress that they aren’t bluffing. What comes next? Lawmakers aren’t totally sure.”

Where we stand and how this could play out: https://bit.ly/3CEGvUt

‘WHY BIDEN ISN’T HITTING THE PANIC BUTTON ON THE DEBT CEILING — YET’:

Via Politico’s Christopher Cadelago: https://politi.co/3EJvymk

This a.m.:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Zk7Nkt

The full photo: https://bit.ly/3lMnl8i

Hahaha — OK, this is good:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3i3lCKH

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook’s safety teams protect billions of people every month We’ve more than quadrupled our safety and security teams to 40,000 in the last 5 years to stop bad actors and remove illicit content. It’s working: In just the past few months, we took down 1.7 billion fake accounts & 7.1 million terrorism-related posts. But our work to reduce harmful and illicit content on our platforms is never done. Learn more about how we’re working to help you connect safely.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Boost away, my friends!!:

Via Stat’s Helen Branswell, “the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine booster, though for now the FDA said use of the booster should be restricted to people over the age of 65, adults 18 and older at high risk of severe Covid, and those who, like health care workers, are at higher risk of infection because of their jobs.” https://bit.ly/3EINr4F

THE STICKY QUESTION — WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A BOOSTER?:

Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, “[The] C.D.C.’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will debate on Thursday [who is included on that list], and their decisions will shape the federal government’s guidance.” https://nyti.ms/3EGPNRP

Does this apply to Moderna and J&J?: No.

Can someone who received Moderna or J&J get the Pfizer booster?: “Mixing first shots of the Moderna vaccine with a Pfizer booster — or vice versa — is untested ground, and federal agencies are always reluctant to make moves that the evidence doesn’t explicitly support.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 42,553,299

U.S. death toll: 681,259

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 387 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 750,942 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3EMNe0z

Also spotted in New York:

Watch: https://bit.ly/39uwXin

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

10 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2ZjUtMZ

11:15 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris met with Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Noon: President Biden receives his weekly economic briefing.

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

1:30 – 8:30 p.m. EDT: Votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3EO0odq

3:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:45 a.m. EDT: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3o61ICR

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2XMUs42

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Pot Pie Day.

If I were in Boston, I would be on my way there now:

Via NECN, a street in downtown Boston has transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the filming of a film starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. There is even fake snow! Video: https://bit.ly/3AwBCfs

Wow, it REALLY does:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2XUwbsL

If you don’t know what I’m talking about –> https://bit.ly/3EEOClP

And to break up your Thursday afternoon, here’s a dog and cat involved in quite the custody battle: https://bit.ly/3o2sFXU