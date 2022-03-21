To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Judge Jackson in the hotseat

HAPPENING NOW

via GIPHY

It’s KBJ time!:

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is kicking off her confirmation hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee today. https://bit.ly/3IsSaIn

How long will the confirmation hearings last?: Four days

How likely is her confirmation?: Very likely

What has Jackson been doing since her nomination?: Lots of “one-on-one meetings with senators. She’s met with every member of the Judiciary Committee and 44 senators in total ahead of the hearing, with more meetings expected before a final Senate vote.” https://bit.ly/3IsSaIn

Jackson would be historic in several ways, if confirmed: She would be the first Black woman to serve on the court — and the first justice to have worked as a public defender. https://bit.ly/3IsSaIn

Here’s the C-SPAN livestream for today’s session: https://bit.ly/3JtYosZ

NEW — polling on Judge Jackson: According to a new Monmouth University poll, 55 percent of respondents think Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson should be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice, 21 percent believe she should not be confirmed and 24 percent had no opinion. More from the poll: https://bit.ly/3Js56PX

THE GIST OF TODAY’S HEARING:

“22 members make statements for 10 minutes apiece. Then Judge Jackson makes her opening statement. Questions don’t start til tomorrow. This is how SCOTUS hearings have typically gone: Rather than getting straight to the nominee, senators want to talk first” (Via CNN’s Manu Raju) https://bit.ly/3wp1aMs

^ Lol: Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis added, “This is a very United States Senate thing. 220+ minutes of senators talking.” https://bit.ly/3wl3NyR

It’s Monday and we have officially made it to spring! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

IN THE SUPREME COURT

Get well soon, Justice Thomas:

The Supreme Court announced last night that Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, has been hospitalized due to an infection.

How is he feeling?: “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” the court said.

Read the full statement from the court: Via SCOTUSblog: https://bit.ly/3im72On

Everyone’s natural question — does he have COVID-19?: “Like other justices, Thomas has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster. His illness is not related to covid-19, said Supreme Court Public Information Officer Patricia McCabe.” More from The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes: https://wapo.st/3CZWXA3

IN UKRAINE

What’s the situation now?:

Via NBC News, “Ukraine refused Russian demands to surrender Mariupol on Monday, with the besieged port city the focal point of a war that has reached a brutal stalemate but is fueling a devastating humanitarian crisis.”

“Kyiv rejected the demand to give up the city by 5 a.m. local time (11 p.m. ET), after Moscow promised to allow civilians trapped amid the bombardment without water, heat or medicine to escape if its defenders laid down their arms.”

Why this is significant: https://nbcnews.to/3tpOq6m

Getting traction — David Beckham lent his Instagram account to a Ukrainian doctor:

[[{“fid”:”254185″,”view_mode”:”wysiwyg”,”fields”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”David Beckham”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”AP/Rebecca Blackwell”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”},”link_text”:null,”type”:”media”,”field_deltas”:{“1”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”David Beckham”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”AP/Rebecca Blackwell”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”}},”attributes”:{“alt”:”David Beckham”,”height”:363,”width”:645,”class”:”media-element file-wysiwyg”,”data-delta”:”1″}}]]

Via The Washington Post’s Rachel Pannett, “Soccer legend David Beckham handed over control of his Instagram account — and its 71.5 million followers — on Sunday to a Ukrainian doctor caring for pregnant women and their babies in the war-torn city of Kharkiv.” https://wapo.st/34WRflM

The doctor has shown what her day is like: “Videos showed her doing rounds underground in a dimly lit basement, where new mothers cradled their babies on makeshift hospital beds lining the walls of the cramped space.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/34WRflM

Here is Beckham’s Instagram: Click the highlight with the blue heart: https://bit.ly/36F7IvG

TIDBIT:

ABC News’ James Longman tweeted, “Remember the girl who sang Frozen in a Ukrainian bomb shelter? She just sang on stage at a charity concert in Poland.” Watch: https://bit.ly/3tsaVaJ

IN CONGRESS

OK, OK, OK, hold your horses:

House lawmakers are pumping the brakes on the bill to make daylight saving time permanent after the Senate casually passed it last week by unanimous consent. https://bit.ly/3L5CSLz

The gist: “[T]hough the idea has enjoyed bipartisan support across Congress, its path in the lower chamber is uncertain, as a few members have begun to call for more research into the proposed measure before signing on to the push.”

Some lawmakers are hearing mixed reactions from constituents — for example: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told The Hill, “I’ve been hearing a lot about this from my constituents recently because we’re in Seattle and it is so dark, and so if we make daylight saving permanent, it’s gonna be dark until like nine o’clock in the morning.”

More on where the bill stands: https://bit.ly/3L5CSLz

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS:

Senators debate legislation to revoke Russia’s trade status.

Plus: “The Senate is moving to enter formal negotiations with the House to resolve their dueling anti-China competitiveness bills.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3iqfbRO

IN THE DMV

The metro is getting a much-needed glow-up. Here’s where that’s happening:

The company building the new Washington, D.C.-area metro trains is opening a factory in Hagerstown, Md.

Via DCist’s Colleen Grablick, “The $70 million factory will create a total of more than 1,300 jobs in the region, bringing in more than $350 million annually for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, according to a statement released by [the company] Hitachi on Monday.” https://bit.ly/350Y99Q

LATEST WITH COVID-19

What are we thinking about more booster shots? Stay tuned on April 6:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel will meet April 6 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the agency announced Monday.” https://bit.ly/36guiuD

The big debate — who needs another booster?: “There’s clear evidence that the vaccines’ protection against infection wanes after several months across all age groups. Still, many health experts have questioned the effectiveness of repeat booster shots in younger healthy people.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/36guiuD

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 79,735,691

U.S. death toll: 971,198

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 558 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 92,337 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Willow Biden is in a social mood this morning:

NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell tweeted, “Willow Biden in the East Wing to start off the new work week as a desktop tabby” Photo of the adorable cat ready to work: https://bit.ly/3uhL6JJ

^ O’Donnell credited the photo to first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa.

Casual:

NPR’S Tim Mak tweeted, “Here I am trying to do a stand-up on an armored vehicle that Ukrainian marines use, when they started it up suddenly” Watch: https://bit.ly/3woB8bX

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is in. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Louisiana.

9 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Louisiana.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden held a secure call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss Russia.

12:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris toured a community library in Sunset, La.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

3:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

5:30 p.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3weaJO9

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks on providing internet to all communities across the U.S. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3wqhCMw

2:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3uhyyC7

6 p.m. EDT: President Biden joins Business Roundtable’s CEO quarterly meeting to discuss the U.S.’s response to Russia — as well as lowering costs, creating union jobs and climate change. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ubcysB

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Crunchy Taco Day.

And to make you smile on a Monday, here’s a dog with a secret passion for lifeguarding: https://bit.ly/3L0eBq3

He’s probably wondering why no one else is concerned about the situation.