Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn Jenner

Fox News Media has signed Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, the network announced on Thursday.

Jenner – a former Olympic gold medalist, motivational speaker and entrepreneur turned Republican California gubernatorial candidate and television personality – will provide commentary and analysis across Fox’s various shows and platforms as part of her new gig.

Jenner’s first appearance on Fox since signing the deal with the network will be primetime Thursday night on Sean Hannity’s program.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner said in a statement issued through the network.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said Jenner’s story is “an inspiration to us all.”

“She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience,” Scott said.

Jenner has previously appeared as a guest on Fox on various occasions before and during her candidacy for California governor. Last summer, she compared herself to former President Trump, saying “I want to do the same thing” as the former president.

“I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change that system for the positive,” she said at the time.

Jenner lost handily in the state’s recall election, failing to finish among the top 10 candidates who ran to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Jenner has gone on record saying she would be open to running for public office again, but adding the Republican Party needs to first become “more inclusive.”

“The Republican party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change,” she said last fall.