Anti-sexual violence group places full-page NYT ad backing Jackson’s confirmation

A sexual violence coalition has placed a full-page New York Times advertisement in support of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In a statement on Thursday, UltraViolet Action partnered with several nonprofit organizations such as the National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, Black Women’s Leadership Collective and the National Organization of Asians and Pacific Islanders Ending Sexual Violence to create the new ad.

“JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON IS OUR CHAMPION,” the ad reads. “Survivors of sexual violence and assault deserve to have someone on the Supreme Court who will uphold justice, value transformation and restoration, and protect our rights. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is that person! We denounce those who weaponize survivors’ stories and trauma to score political points. Racism and sexism are two of the largest barriers to justice for survivors, and we condemn the racist and sexist attacks that Judge Jackson has had to endure.”

“We, the undersigned groups representing millions of survivors, advocates, and activists, know that Judge Jackson is a thoughtful jurist with a deep, nuanced understanding of the impact of laws on the rights of everyone,” the full-page ad continues. “Judge Jackson will ensure survivors’ rights are protected.”

The new ad comes as Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced Wednesday that she plans to vote “yes” to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, becoming the first GOP lawmaker to do so.

“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Collins said in a statement.

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” she added.

UltraViolet Action communications director Bridget Todd said in a statement that Judge Jackson is qualified to be a Supreme Court associate justice.

“Judge Jackson is more than qualified to be on the Supreme Court. Her level of poise and endurance in the face of baseless and often sexist and racist questions and attacks from Republicans in the Senate further demonstrate the quality of her character. We stand with Judge Jackson and are eagerly awaiting her confirmation to the Supreme Court as the first Black woman justice in American history,” Todd said.