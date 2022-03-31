UK announces new batch of sanctions targeting Russian state media, ‘propagandists’

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday announced a new batch of sanctions targeting Russian state media and “propagandists” as the Russian invasion extends into its second month.

The 14 new sanctions target TV-Novosti, which the U.K. says is Kremlin-funded and owns Russian-funded broadcaster RT, as well as Rossiya Segodnya, the Kremlin-backed media outlet that owns Sputnik.

The sanctions also include measures specifically against Rossiya TV anchor Sergey Brilev, who will not be allowed to continue conducting business in the U.K. or access his assets there; CEO of Gazprom-Media Aleksandr Zharov; RT managing director Alexey Nikolov; and Sputnik International Broadcasting head Anton Anisimov — all of whom have been deemed “propagandists” by U.K. officials.

Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev is also targeted by the U.K. sanctions, with the U.K. saying that he is “known for using reprehensible tactics, including shelling civilian centres in both Aleppo in 2015-16 and now in Mariupol – where atrocities are being perpetuated against Ukrainian people.”

Truss vowed that more sanctions against Russia would be underway.

“Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies. Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives,” Truss said in a statement.

“We will keep on going with more sanctions to ramp up the pressure on Russia and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

The development comes as Russia struggles to seize Kyiv, with a top British spy chief saying on Thursday that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin had “massively misjudged” the conflict in Ukraine.