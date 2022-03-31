US ambassador to the UN to travel to Moldova, Romania over Ukrainian refugees

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations announced Thursday that Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield would be traveling to Moldova and Romania between Saturday and Monday over Ukrainian refugee assistance.

The U.S. Mission said that she would be using the trip to learn about both countries’ efforts to support Ukrainian refugees, including meeting with government officials.

The ambassador is also slated to meet with Ukrainian refugees during her visit and hold meetings with U.N. agencies and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

The announcement also comes on the heels of President Biden’s trip to Europe last week in which he participated several meetings, including in a NATO summit, a European Council summit, a meeting with the Polish president and later a meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland.

Several bipartisan groups of senators have traveled to Europe earlier this month, including Poland and Germany to meet with NATO partners and visit refugee sites amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also held a Zoom meeting with lawmakers earlier in March and later addressed all members of Congress. Ukrainian Parliament members also met with the Senate Ukraine Caucus on Wednesday.

The development comes as Russia has failed to notch critical military victories in its war with Ukraine. Most notably, Russian forces have thus far failed to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and resupply. Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia’s already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units in forward areas within Ukraine,” the British Defense Ministry said in an update released through Twitter on Wednesday.