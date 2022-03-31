To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Cawthorn creates headaches for Republicans

IN CONGRESS

If you’ve seen references to orgies on social media and are wondering what happened with your algorithm:



In a recent interview, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) claimed that lawmakers have invited him to orgies — and that he has seen lawmakers do cocaine in front of him.

Watch the clip that started the controversy: From Cawthorn’s appearance on the “Warrior Poet Society” podcast. Video: https://bit.ly/3Dz4vdh

Cawthorn met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) yesterday: Via CNN’s Melanie Zanona, “McCarthy says he told Madison Cawthorn … that the freshman has lost his trust and he needs to take steps to turn his life around, or else there could be consequences. Also says Cawthorn admitted his orgy & cocaine allegations were exaggerated/untrue.”

Madison Cawthorn has been a big headache for his party:

“[Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.),] the 26-year-old first-term lawmaker has been a minor irritation to some Republicans since he joined the House in 2021, but the most recent remarks have put tempers at the boiling point for House Republicans.”

Oh and: Cawthorn is also facing an eight-way Republican primary for his seat. Political operatives are starting to think he could lose his seat.

More on how Cawthorn’s antics miff the GOP, via The Hill’s Emily Brooks: https://bit.ly/3tWyVmM

^ IT ISN’T JUST THE ORGY & COCAINE COMMENTS — CAWTHORN HAS BEEN SKATING ON THIN ICE WITH HIS PARTY:

Remember when Cawthorn called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine? https://bit.ly/3Lr09aU

Cawthorn said at the time in a video: “Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Open mic night at the podium!:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Alex Gangitano, “When White House press secretary Jen Psaki and her deputy Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, a number of other staffers suddenly had the chance to effectively audition for the post.” https://bit.ly/3uGPguM

Why this is worth mentioning: Psaki has said she would only serve as press secretary for about a year.

Who else has had a chance: “Deputy press secretary Chris Meagher stepped up to the podium on March 22, minutes after it was announced that Psaki had been sidelined by the virus.”

^ Plus: “Days later, deputy press secretary Andrew Bates appeared before reporters. On Tuesday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield had her turn at the mic and then came back for a second day on Wednesday.”

More on who could potentially replace Psaki: https://bit.ly/3uGPguM

BREAKING – Biden hits the ‘release’ button:

Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin and Morgan Chalfant, The White House just announced that it will release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the U.S.’s strategic reserve. https://bit.ly/3qRDYCU

How long will this last?: For six months

Why: To offset the skyrocketing oil and gasoline prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Keep in mind: This is the largest-ever release from the U.S.’s strategic oil reserve.

Happening at 1:30 p.m. EDT: Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks this afternoon to discuss energy prices. Livestream: https://bit.ly/36NPnN4



IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

DMV residents, you may have your roads back:



Via The Washington Post’s Ellie Silverman, “The group of truckers calling themselves the ‘People’s Convoy,’ which protested vaccine mandates and other right-wing grievances by driving around the D.C. region for more than three weeks, left its Western Maryland home base Thursday morning to head across the country to challenge proposed coronavirus vaccine and health-related bills in California.” https://wapo.st/3NCdpve

Was it successful?: “The protest failed to accomplish any of its stated demands and recently saw dwindling numbers, fractures among supporters, pushback from local residents and activists and road blockages from D.C. police.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3NCdpve



INTERESTING READ

Flooring the immigration process for some:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch, “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shown the extent the U.S. can marshal its immigration resources to be a safe haven for those in need — when it wants to.” https://bit.ly/3qSDzjv

The situation: “In the month since the Russian invasion began, the U.S. has offered Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukrainians, allowing those already here to remain without fear of deportation … The U.S. government also waived the Title 42 prohibition on seeking asylum for Ukrainians who present themselves at the border. And President Biden has pledged to take in 100,000 Ukrainians over the next several years.”

The double standard critics see: https://bit.ly/3qSDzjv

‘BORDER SURGE SPELLS TROUBLE FOR BIDEN, DEMOCRATS’:

Read Niall Stanage’s full column in The Hill: https://bit.ly/3DtbVPp

LATEST WITH COVID-19

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 80,058,164



U.S. death toll: 979,879



Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 560 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 78,746 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Wait, wait, what?!:



Actor and singer Ashley Tisdale gave a tour of her house to Architectural Digest. She explains how she filled the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves in a short period of time. The gist: She and her husband bought 400 books at once. Screenshots of the clip, via @sarahccaldwell — it has more than 373,000 likes so far: https://bit.ly/3DsudQv

[EM1]

^ If you’re nosey like me: Here’s the full Architectural Digest house tour: https://bit.ly/3u3PrS1 😉

These emails always make me feel so special:



The Washington Post’s Dave Jorgenson tweeted a screenshot of a reporter’s ~favorite~ type of personalized pitch email. Photo: https://bit.ly/35rxt2d

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:45 a.m. EDT: Two judicial confirmation votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/35q74le

1:15 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3qTKLfh

1:45 p.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate.

4 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on energy prices amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Livestream: https://bit.ly/36NPnN4

3 p.m. EDT: White House communications director Kate Bedingfield holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3uLM5C0

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Clam Day.

And because you read this far, here is nothing. Nothing to see. Just keep driving.: https://bit.ly/38aHwJT

[EM1]As an avid reader and hoarder of books, this causes me physical pain