Ukraine to receive more military aid from Britain, allies

The British defense ministry on Thursday announced that the U.K. and its allies would be providing more military aid to Ukraine following the second International Defense Donor Conference for Ukraine.

More than 35 international partners came together during the conference where the U.K. defense ministry said that “the international community has committed to widening its package of military support for Ukraine and explored new ways of sustaining the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the longer term, including the provision of increasingly capable air and coastal defense systems, artillery and counter battery capabilities, armored vehicles and protected mobility, as well as wider training and logistical support.”

British defense minister Ben Wallace told reporters that multiple nations had either pledged more money or new ideas that would help provide Ukraine with more lethal aid following the conference, according to Reuters.

“We are increasing our coordination to step-up that military support and ensure the Armed Forces of Ukraine grow stronger as they continue to repel Russian forces,” Wallace said in a statement.

The development comes as a Pentagon official said on Wednesday that the U.S. would be providing Ukraine with 100 Switchblade drones, which can have an area range of just over six miles.

Those weapons are part of President Biden’s earlier announced $800 million in military assistance.

Meanwhile, senators this week pressed the Biden administration to detail specifics on the defense aid provided to Ukraine, saying in a letter to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that “America’s commitments to Ukraine and to our NATO allies demand we expedite the delivery of weapons and capabilities to our allies and partners; Ukraine can win this fight if we help them win this fight.”