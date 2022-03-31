This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

This week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last year, announced that he will vote no on her confirmation to the Supreme Court. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the first Republican to announce her affirmative vote on Jackson’s confirmation.

Lawmakers also expressed their opposition and support for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. The calls are motivated by reports last week that revealed that Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, reportedly sent then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows text messages after the 2020 presidential election urging efforts to overturn the results.

